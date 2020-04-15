WWE Releases Six Wrestlers Due to Coronavirus Cutbacks

WWE announced on Wednesday that it would be releasing six wrestlers in the wake of its cutbacks due to the coroanvirus pandemic. That list included Drake Maverick, Curt Hawkins, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, EC3 and Lio Rush.

"WWE has come to terms on the release of Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), EC3 (Michael Hutter) and Lio Rush (Lionel Green). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors," WWE said in its announcement.

This story is developing...

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.