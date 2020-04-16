WWE Fans Saddened Over Kurt Angle's Release

WWE fired and furloughed more than 30 active wrestlers, backstage producers, announcers, referees and writers on Wednesday as a cost-cutting measure to deal with the financial damage caused by the coroanvirus pandemic. One of the biggest names on the list was WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who returned to the company back in 2017 after spending a decade in [TNA] Impact Wrestling. The Olympic gold medalist worked as the general manager of Monday Night Raw and managed to get a few matches in before retiring at WrestleMania 35, after which he shifted into a backstage producer role.

Fans were heartbroken to learn that, unlike several producers who were simply furloughed, he was outright released from his contract. Check out some of the fan reactions in the list below.