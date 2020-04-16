WWE Fans Divided Over Seth Rollins' Latest Comments

Seth Rollins took to Instagram Live late Wednesday afternoon to react to the dozens of wrestlers, trainers, backstage producers, referees and writeres who were either fired or furloughed by the WWE on Wednesday. Overall Rollins clearly meant well with his comments, saying that he hopes everyone can come together as people try to get through this coronavirus pandemic and all the damage it has caused. However his comments about fans being negative towards WWE for making these cuts was met with plenty of backlash, so much so that Rollins had to go on Twitter and start defending himself.

