Vince McMahon Reacts to Howard Finkel's Death

Vince McMahon took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to offer his condolences to Howard Finkel. The legendary ring announcer passed away at the age of 69 on Thursday after suffering the effects of a stroke nearly a full year, and wreslters and fans alike from multiple generations mourned his death. McMahon wrote, "Saddened to learn of the passing of my friend and WWE's first employee, WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel. The grandest moments in sports-entertainment history were made all the grander thanks to Howard's iconic voice."

Finkel first began working for McMahon's father, Vince McMahon Sr., in 1975 in the World Wide Wrestling Federation, and by 1979 he was the company's lead ring announcer.

By 2000 Finkel had transitioned to a lighter work schedule, though he would continue to appear at every WrestleMania up until 2016.

Both Stephanie McMahon and Triple H also commented on Finkel's passing.

You weren’t someone until you heard Howard announce you. A championship win didn’t feel real until you heard him say “and the new!” His voice, his personality, and his positivity will be sorely missed. Thank you for everything...especially your friendship. https://t.co/CYSPt6vnvU — Triple H (@TripleH) April 16, 2020

"In what has already been a tough week for our @WWEfamily, today we lost our 1st ever employee and WWE Hall of Famer, @howardfinkel," Stephanie wrote. "Howard's voice is iconic & recognized by generations of fans. He will be missed. #RIPHowardFinkel Thank you for everything."

Finkel's death came just one day after WWE fired more than 20 active wrestlers, backstage producers, announcers and referees as part of a cost-cutting measure.

Here's a full list of every wrestler who has been released:

Rusev

Drake Maverick

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

EC3

Curt Hawkins

Heath Slater

Eric Young

Lio Rush

Aiden English

Sarah Logan

Erick Rowan

Primo

Epico

Mike Kanellis

Maria Kanellis

Zack Ryder

No Way Jose

Deonna Purrazzo

Aleksandar Jaksic

MJ Jenkins

Dan Matha

Alyssa Marino

