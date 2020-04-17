Roman Reigns Pays Tribute To Howard Finkel, Calls Him 'One Of The Greatest Ever'

Upon the death of legendary ring announcer Howard Finkel, tributes came pouring in from the wrestling world. How could they not? Throughout his long career with WWE, Finkel became the voice that many associate with their childhoods and growing up wrestling fans, let alone actually having the privilege of walking to the ring and being announced by the man. There's virtually no major WWE highlight from the 1980s and 1990s that doesn't have Finkel as the voice announcing the victory (and title change).

Late on Friday, WWE's Roman Reigns added his thoughts to the long list of tributes. Check out his touching tribute below.

"Even as Howard's health declined, he was more concerned about me and my fight to be healthy. We lost one of the greatest ever. He was the greatest ring announcer ever, and that couldn't even compare to the human being that he was. RIP Fink."

Even as Howard’s health declined, he was more concerned about me and my fight to be healthy. We lost one of the greatest ever. He was the greatest ring announcer ever, and that couldn’t even compare to the human being that he was. RIP Fink. — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 17, 2020

Of course, Reigns recently underwent another battle with leukemia, and it goes a long way toward showing the type of person Finkel was that even as his own health was deteriorating, he appeared more concerned about his friends and extended family at WWE.

WWE released a statement breaking the news on Finkel's passing. A portion of that announcement said, "When considering the greatest ring announcers in the history of sports and sports-entertainment, you'd be hard-pressed to name one better than Howard Finkel."

Finkel first began working for Vince McMahon Sr.'s World Wide Wrestling Federation in 1975, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009. He appeared at every edition of WrestleMania from the event's first edition in 1985 up until WrestleMania 32 in Dallas in 2016.

