WWE 205 Live Special Edition Announced For Tonight

With an ever changing television landscape due to the coronavirus pandemic, WWE has again made a change as it relates to one of their broadcasts. Tonight's edition of 205 Live on the WWE Network will no longer air new matches taped in Orlando. Instead, the show is set to feature a special edition of the broadcast looking at The Brian Kendrick. The show has even received the subtitle "The Matches That Made Me: The Brian Kendrick."

A description for the show notes that it will feature a trip down memory lane as Kendrick discusses some of the matches that caused him to want to become a wrestler, as well as a look at some of the most memorable matches of his own career.

Here is the description from WWE:

Special WWE 205 Live presentation of "The Matches That Made Me: The Brian Kendrick" The Brian Kendrick has been a defining force of the NXT Cruiserweight division, and tonight, the gifted high-flyer looks back on the matches that have defined his career. Kendrick will give an in-depth look at the match that inspired him to pursue his dream of being a WWE Superstar, as well the most memorable match of his own career. Get inside the mind of The Brian Kendrick and walk down memory lane with one of WWE 205 Live's most dynamic personalities tonight at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on the award-winning WWE Network.

Prior to tonight's special edition of 205 Live on the WWE Network, SmackDown will air live on FOX from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. As always, ComicBook will have coverage of the show as it airs.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.