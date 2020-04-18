Updated WWE Money In The Bank Card, New Ladder Match Competitors Revealed

The card for next month's WWE Money In The Bank PPV event became more clear during Friday night's edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Two ladder match competitors were made official during the show, one for the men's match and one for the women's match, a women's title match was revealed, and we had the Universal Championship match confirmed. The Money In The Bank ladder matches will have a unique spin that will make them different from all Money In The Bank ladder matches in the past, but more on that in a minute. Who will be in the men's and women's matches to try and earn the iconic briefcase?

Daniel Bryan printed his ticket to the match after defeating Cesaro in an excellent singles match on SmackDown which came with the stipulation of getting into the match. This made him the first man from SmackDown to qualify for the match.

On the women's side, and in a surprising move, Dana Brooke defeated Naomi to earn a spot in the women's Money In The Bank ladder match. Like Bryan on the men's side, Brooke became the first woman to qualify for the match.

WWE announced during SmackDown that both matches will have a "climb the corporate ladder" theme this year. All competitors will start on the ground floor of WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut and fight to the rooftop of the building where the briefcases will be hanging.

WWE Money In The Bank takes place on May 10th on the WWE Network. The matches in Stamford will likely be pre-taped. The event was originally supposed to take place in Baltimore, Maryland before the coronavirus pandemic halted all live events. We're expecting at least some of the matches to take place in Orlando at the WWE Performance Center, although it's possible that some other bouts could be relocated to Stamford or another closed set as well for the PPV.

The updated card for WWE Money In The Bank is as follows:

WWE Universal Championship Match

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

MVP or Apollo Crews vs. Aleister Black or Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio or Murphy vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin or Drew Guak vs. TBA

Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Sasha Banks or Lacey Evans vs. TBA

Bayley (c) vs. Tamina

