Watch: Howard Finkel Tribute Video From WWE SmackDown

This was a sad week in the world of professional wrestling. We had dozens of layoffs and releases at WWE, as well as the news that arguably the greatest ring announcer of all time, Howard Finkel, passed away. One of the most beloved figures in the world of wrestling by both performers and fans alike, Finkel was an icon in WWE for decades with his iconic voice as he called wrestlers to the ring. He was the voice in the ring for every WrestleMania up until the 2000s and announced some of the biggest title changes in company history.

There's virtually no major WWE moment from the 1980s and 1990s that didn't have Finkel on the microphone announcing the competitors or a big title change. His trademark "and NEW" when announcing a new champion became a WWE signature.

As they often do when someone passes, WWE put together a video tribute to Finkel which aired on SmackDown. It was a touching tribute that long time fans must see. Check it out below.

Reacting to Finkel's passing, WWE owner Vince McMahon wrote, "Saddened to learn of the passing of my friend and WWE's first employee, WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel. The grandest moments in sports-entertainment history were made all the grander thanks to Howard's iconic voice."

He wasn't the only McMahon to react to the news.

"In what has already been a tough week for our @WWEfamily, today we lost our 1st ever employee and WWE Hall of Famer, @howardfinkel," Stephanie McMahon wrote on Twitter. "Howard's voice is iconic & recognized by generations of fans. He will be missed. #RIPHowardFinkel Thank you for everything."

What are your memories of Howard Finkel, and what did you think of the tribute video from WWE SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below, and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we recap Netflix's Tiger King Aftershow, discuss rumors of John Krasinski meeting with Marvel, and look at the first Dune reboot cast photos! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.