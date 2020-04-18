WWE Fans Don’t Know What to Think About New Money in the Bank Rules

WWE made a big announcement on tonight's episode of SmackDown on FOX, revealing that the Money in the Bank pay-per-view would be structured a bit different this year. The men and women's divisions would still be competing to qualify for the Money in the Bank match like normal, but the actual match at the pay-per-view was revealed to be quite different, as superstars will have to make their way from the bottom floor all the way up through the building to the rooftop, snagging the briefcases at the top. It's kind of crazy, and fans are split on how they feel about it, but they are certainly passionate either way, and we've collected some of the most entertaining responses right here.

It makes sense from a logistical standpoint. They are doing all of this in their current WWE headquarters, so they don't risk outside exposure for others and their crew and talent. They can also do whatever they want since it's their building, and having part of it on the rooftop adds a bit of cinematic flourish to the proceedings.

It also changes up the match process quite a bit, meaning you can probably use whatever weapons you find along the way, which will likely include ladders like normal, and should make for an entertaining spectacle.

Here's the official description form WWE.

"The match begins on the ground floor of WWE Headquarters, but the briefcases – containing contracts for a championship match anytime, anyplace – will be hanging all the way up on the roof of the corporate tower."

Here's the current card.

Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

Sasha Banks vs Tamina

Money in the Bank Men's Qualifier: Daniel Bryan vs Cesaro

Money in the Bank Women's Ladder Match Qualifier: Naomi vs Dana Brooke

