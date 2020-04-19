Curt Hawkins' Wife Reveals She's Pregnant While Writing About His WWE Release

✖

Curt Hawkins was one of the many active wrestlers to be released by the WWE this week as a means of cutting costs amid the coronavirus pandemic. The two-time tag team champion (real name Brian Myers) originally signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2006 and originally stayed with the company up until 2014. After spending some time in (TNA) Impact Wrestling he returend to WWE in 2016, where he kicked off a 269-match losing streak that lasted up until he and Zack Ryder beat The Revival for the Raw Tag Team Champisonships at WrestleMania 35.

While Hawkins remained positive after his release was announced, his wife Liz Myers talked about the stressful situation they're both in now given that she's pregnant with their second child and is due in roughly two months.

Here's an excerpt from her latest blog post.

"On Wednesday April 15th, Brian was released from his WWE contract. There was notice that morning that layoffs would begin and our anxiety kicked into full gear. Not just for ourselves, but friends and loved ones that this could potentially happen to. Brian just needed to know if it was happening to him or not and I was praying the phone didn’t ring. Well, the phone rang and I broke down. You can’t really break down for long when your almost 3 year old is running around chasing bubbles, but I cried. There is so much uncertainty in the world, it’s terrifying. One week prior, they had wanted him to fly to Orlando to film for RAW and the next week they are getting rid of people. I went from being scared of my husband coming home from work with the Coronavirus to days later him getting fired.

One thing I can say, I'm so proud of how he held it together. The first time this happen it was almost a matter of when, this time it was just out of nowhere given the current state of the world. Since he can't wrestle anywhere right now, he did exactly what he needed to do to help himself cleanse of the past 4 years which was basically get rid of everything he was holding onto. He also guided other wrestlers that have never been through this before of what they needed to do to set themselves up for success. Basically anything would make me cry the past few days, from him making me proud to me being sad, to even watching him still be in full Dad mode on a day that could have been a very dark one. He handles everything with grace which just reassures me that we will be OK. I feel so lucky to be his wife.

Why do I feel helpless? For starters, I am 30 weeks pregnant. It's not the most satisfying feeling when your husband loses his job and you don't have one for you both to fall back on. I always said the past year, if I needed to get back into work I could and would get back into my field(thinking like 4-5 years if his contract didn't renew), not expecting him to lose his job when I'm 2 months away from having our child let alone during a pandemic. Though I don't regret my time at home, I do feel guilt and anxiety about the decision I made last year with a new baby on the way but this is something I just have to deal with right now."

Myers also took to Instagram to thank all of Hawkins' fans for the support.

