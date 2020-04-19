WWE Fans Pitch Their Ideas for 'Add a Wrestler, Ruin a TV Show' Hashtag
WWE fans managed to get the hashtag "#AddAWrestlerRuinATV" trending on Twitter on Saturday thanks to some well-made photoshopped images that put pro wrestlers in classic TV shows. The end result saw wrestlers like Ric Flair, Mick Foley, Brother Love and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt mashed up with shows like Dr. Who, Friends, Love Island and How I Met Your Mother. All of the ideas were hilarious, so check out the 10 best in the list below!
WWE's next pay-per-view, Money in the Bank, will take place on May 10. Here's the card for the event so far:
- WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Tamina
- Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Daniel Bryan vs. (Rey Mysterio/Murphy) vs. Aleister Black/Austin Theory) vs. (Apollo Crews/MVP) vs. (Drew Gulak/King Corbin) vs. TBD
- Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. (Lacey Evans/Sasha Banks) vs. TBD
Disney Prime Has Been Overtaken!
Disney Prime has been alerted to #AddAWrestlerRuinATVshow and have contacted @Jack to have it shadowbanned.
We do not recognize that anything has been ruined, even if Vince McMahon just cancelled the last one for no good reason. pic.twitter.com/HTm6Pxg5VX— It's Not Disney. It's Disney Prime Video. (@GetDisneyPrime) April 19, 2020
Dr. Wooo!
Doctor Wooooooooo pic.twitter.com/N2Rclgyvfr— Broods (@ImmieBroods) April 19, 2020
Socko's Modern Life
Socko's Modern Life #AddAWrestlerRuinATVshow pic.twitter.com/LnSlVVMvJU— Mike (@Mike1884_) April 19, 2020
Brooklyn (Brawler) Nine-Nine
Brooklyn Brawler-99#AddAWrestlerRuinATVshow pic.twitter.com/pM9GAZkRfL— Kieran (@kieran9896) April 19, 2020
Hogan's Run
Have we had Hogan's Run? #AddAWrestlerRuinATVShow pic.twitter.com/eK9FSRv7n1— Tom Campbell (@TomCampbell) April 19, 2020
LA Parka and Recreation
La Parka and Recreation
#AddAWrestlerRuinATVshow pic.twitter.com/VKsH5rHpbu— Marc Radiven 🍂 (@marcradiven) April 19, 2020
Father Ted DiBiase
Father Ted DiBiase 😂🤣. Everybody’s got a price lol. #AddAWrestlerRuinATVshow pic.twitter.com/fM5r00cT3S— AvengersEndgame19 (@AEndgame19) April 19, 2020
Supermarket Sweep
Supermarket sweep #AddAWrestlerRuinATVshow or in this case improve? pic.twitter.com/b3mmDWs4l8— Scott Cavaliero (@ScottC_AmMales) April 19, 2020
How I Met Your Brother
How I Met Your Brother #AddAWrestlerRuinATVshow pic.twitter.com/ondMtNLQtk— 'Das Achtungkid' Brian Bradshaw (@brnbrdshw) April 19, 2020
(Brother) Love Island
Brother Love Island #AddAWrestlerRuinATVShow pic.twitter.com/ZWu9tSp0es— Action Figure Cellar (@ActFigCellar) April 19, 2020
ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.