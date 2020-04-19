Former NXT Wrestler Dan Matha Reveals He Was in a Car Accident Before Getting His WWE Release

Former NXT wrestler Dan Matha was one of the many wrestlers WWE released this week as part of a cost-cutting effort, and the timing couldn't have been worse for him. Matha took to Twitter on Sunday with the revelation that mere weeks before getting released he had been in a car accident that resulted in him getting ejected the a windshield. He showed off the photos of the wrecked car along with a picture of him in a hospital bed and a nasty gash on the back of his skull.

"Boy do I have a crazy ass story to tell all of u," Matha wrote. "From the Earth ggetting locked down, too getting ejected through my window and then being released by the Wwe. It's been a wild, I mean WILD 21 days. Tune in to my IGlive at 1 & I'll Drop all the details ur little [heart] could desire.

Boy do I have a crazy ass story to tell all of u. From the 🌎 getting locked down, too getting ejected through my 🚘 window and then being released by the Wwe. It’s been a wild, I mean WILD 21 days. Tune in to my IGlive at 1 & I’ll Drop all the details ur little ❤️ could desire. pic.twitter.com/uux5l9TTJa — Dan Matha (@Dorian_Mak) April 19, 2020

Matha then added, "For the record I'm alive and well."

Billed at 6-foot-7, Matha signed a developmental contract with WWE in September 2015. He was originally advertisted to make his debut in October 2016 on NXT television, only for Samoa Joe to launch a surprise attack. As a result Matha never wrestled a match on NXT proper, though he did compete in five dark matches. His only televised appeared came at the Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018, where he was one of the 50 wrestlers to compete in the main event Royal Rumble match.

Here's a full list of every wrestler who has been released:

Rusev

Drake Maverick

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

EC3

Curt Hawkins

Heath Slater

Eric Young

Lio Rush

Aiden English

Sarah Logan

Erick Rowan

Primo

Epico

Mike Kanellis

Maria Kanellis

Zack Ryder

No Way Jose

Deonna Purrazzo

Aleksandar Jaksic

MJ Jenkins

Dan Matha

Alyssa Marino

Taynara Conti

Nick Comoroto

Cezar Bononi

Tino Sabbatelli

Kassius Ohno (Reportedly)

Mohamed Fahim

Marcos Gomes

Faisal Kurdi

Hussain Aldagal

Yifeng (Rocky)

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.