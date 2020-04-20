Dwayne Johnson to Produce New Backyard Wrestling Series for HBO

✖

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Dany Garcia and Issa Rae will serve as the executive producers on a new half-hour HBO series "TRE CNT," according to a new report from Variety. The show, as the report explains, will center around the creation of a backyard wrestling promotion, with the synopsis reading, "The series focuses on Cassius Jones, a young dock worker and struggling pro-wrestler, who uses inherited life-insurance money for start-up cash and the deed to a shotgun house from his grandfather to start a hip-hop centric backyard wrestling empire in Houston's Third Ward (The Tre) with the help of his working-class family, neighbors, and friends."

Mohamad El Masri will serve as the show's writer, while Judah Miller will serve as the show runner. The aforementioned five will be executive producers along with Hiram Garcia under Johnson and Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions, Issa Rae Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

No word yet on who will star in the show.

This story is developing...

