The Revival Teases Their Next Move After Leaving WWE

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder (now Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) are officially free to wrestle in whichever promotion they want after receiving their releases from the WWE back on April 10. Neither man has definitively said what their next move will be, and fans are still speculating over things like what their new tag team name (the leading theory is The Revolt). But some Twitter activity on Monday between Wheeler and the National Wrestling Alliance caught the attention of a few fans.

The interaction started when the NWA posted a photo of the famous Crockett Cup trophy alongside the NWA Tag Team Championships, which are currently held by James Storm and Eli Drake. The Cup tournament was reintroduced by the NWA in April 2019 and won (along with the tag titles) by Ring of Honor's PCO and Brody King. The event, which also featured a heavily-promoted NWA World Heavyweight Championship match between Nick Aldis and Marty Scurll was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Wheeler noticed the photo and retweeted it with the simple hashtag #FTR.

That tweet got NWA vice president Dave Lagana's attention.

Given how the pair have emulated classic tag teams like Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard since their rise in NXT, the pair would feel like the perfect fit in the retro style of NWA Power. But before fans get too hyped, Wheeler also gave a nod to AEW and Cody Rhodes the day before.

As Dawson and Wilder, the pair were regarded as one of the best tag teams in the world in the mid-2010s thanks to their two reigns as NXT Tag Team Champions. And while the "Top Guys" also managed to win the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships when they made the jump, it wasn't long before WWE Creative started making them the butt of jokes. Over the weekend photos emerged of what WWE had planned for the two in the months leading up to their release, though those plans were mercifully scrapped.

