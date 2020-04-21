Here's Who Qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on WWE Raw

✖

This week's Monday Night Raw featured three qualifying matches for the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on May 10. Aleister Black defeated Austin Theory via Black Mass, Apollo Crews powerbombed MVP to secure his win and Rey Mysterio earned his spot by beating the promising upstart Murphy with a Canadian Destroyer, 619 and Frog Splash.

The three join Daniel Bryan in the six-man ladder match. SmackDown will fill the final two spots, one of which will go to the winner of King Corbin vs. Drew Gulak later this week.

Here's the Money in the Bank card as of now:

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Tamina

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. Apollo Crews vs. (Drew Gulak/King Corbin) vs. TBD

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. (Lacey Evans/Sasha Banks) vs. TBD

WWE announced last week that this year's Ladder Matches will have an extra twist — they will take place inside WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut and the briefcase will be placed at the top of the building. By all indications, this will be another cinematic match similar to the Boneyard Match and Firefly Fun House Match from WrestleMania 36.

