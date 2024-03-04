AEW Announces Another Surprise PPV Event

When AEW declared it was going "double or nothing" in 2019, it turns out that was a lowball prediction for its pay-per-view slate by 2024. AEW launched in 2019 with three pay-per-views: AEW Double or Nothing, AEW All Out, and AEW Full Gear. The following year, it added AEW Revolution, then followed that up with the addition of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in 2022. 2023 saw the largest expansion, as AEW ALL IN: London, AEW WrestleDream, and AEW Worlds End all made their way to the pay-per-view calendar.

AEW Announces New Pay-Per-View

(Photo: AEW)

All Elite Wrestling is expanding its pay-per-view calendar once again.

As announced during AEW Revolution, AEW will present the first-ever edition of AEW Dynasty on pay-per-view this April 21st. The new premium event will emanate from St. Louis, Missouri. While no names have been announced for AEW Dynasty, the announcement commercial indicated that top stars like Will Ospreay, Adam Copeland, AEW Women's Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm, and others will be present on the card.

This adds a ninth pay-per-view to AEW's 2024 schedule, which can be seen below...

AEW Revolution – March 3rd

AEW Dynasty – April 21st

AEW Double or Nothing - TBA (likely May)

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door - TBA (likely June)

AEW ALL IN: London - August 25th

AEW All Out - TBA (likely September)

AEW WrestleDream - TBA (likely October)

AEW Full Gear - TBA (likely November)

AEW Worlds End - TBA (likely December)

"If I had to say, I could see this year being 9-10. I think nine is probably a good sweet spot," AEW President Tony Khan said of his expectation of AEW's 2024 premium slate. "I don't want to make a huge change or increase, but I do see an opening for nine, maybe ten. It was really a highlight of our business last year, expanding the pay-per-view calendar. We saw record results."

AEW Revolution Results

AEW Tag Team Championships: Sting and Darby Allin (c) vs. The Young Bucks

Sting and Darby Allin (c) vs. The Young Bucks AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) def. Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page

Samoa Joe (c) def. Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page AEW Women's Championship: "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) def. Deonna Purrazzo

"Timeless" Toni Storm (c) def. Deonna Purrazzo Will Ospreay def. Konosuke Takeshita



Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli) def. FTR

AEW TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) def. Daniel Garcia

Christian Cage (c) def. Daniel Garcia AEW International Championship: Roderick Strong def. Orange Cassidy (c)

Roderick Strong def. Orange Cassidy (c) AEW Continental Crown Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) def. Bryan Danielson



Eddie Kingston (c) def. Bryan Danielson All-Star Scramble: Wardlow def. Lance Archer, Chris Jericho, Powerhouse Hobbs, Brian Cage, Hook, Dante Martin, Magnus

