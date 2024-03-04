AEW Revolution: Absent Star Returns After Two-Year Injury Hiatus

All Elite Wrestling caught the injury bug hard in 2022. Right in the midst of its hottest stretch, AEW lost a number of its top stars all in a matter of months. Bryan Danielson missed the first AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. CM Punk sat on the shelf as Lineal AEW World Champion. Thunder Rosa had to vacate the AEW Women's Title. Adam Cole nearly lost his career. Two years later, all of those aforementioned names returned to the ring, but one rising main-eventer remained out of action: Kyle O'Reilly. Just six months after signing with AEW, O'Reilly had a number of injuries pile up that resulted in him taking time off. While early estimates were optimistic, O'Reilly is coming up on two years away from the ring.

Kyle O'Reilly Returns at AEW Revolution

(Photo: AEW)

The Violent Artist is back.

Following Roderick Strong's AEW International Championship victory, Kyle O'Reilly hit the ring to confront his former Undisputed Era stablemate. Strong was happy to see O'Reilly, calling for current Undisputed Kingdom stablemates Mike Bennett and Matt Taven to offer O'Reilly an Undisputed Kingdom shirt. O'Reilly pondered it but ultimately left the ring before making a decision.

Prior to AEW, O'Reilly made a name for himself in Ring of Honor, teaming with Undisputed Kingdom leader Adam Cole in a tag team called Future Shock. These two would eventually become bitter rivals before rekindling their friendship upon joining WWE, where they linked up once again, this time alongside Strong and Bobby Fish, as the Undisputed Era.

That Undisputed Era history was tapped into in AEW in 2021 and 2022, as Cole, Fish and O'Reilly teamed together and joined up with the Young Bucks. Today's Undisputed Kingdom carries on the spirit of the Undisputed Era, and O'Reilly's return and possible inclusion only doubles down on that.

AEW Revolution Results

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli) vs. FTR

AEW TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) def. Daniel Garcia

Roderick Strong def. Orange Cassidy (c) AEW Continental Crown Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) def. Bryan Danielson



Eddie Kingston (c) def. Bryan Danielson All-Star Scramble: Wardlow def. Lance Archer, Chris Jericho, Powerhouse Hobbs, Brian Cage, Hook, Dante Martin, Magnus

