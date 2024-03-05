City of Greensboro Presents Former AEW Star Sting With a Heartfelt Gesture

The celebrations continue for Sting who officially retired from professional wrestling at last night's AEW Revolution pay-per-view at the Greensboro Coliseum. Sting and Darby defended the AEW World Tag Team Championships against AEW's EVPs the Young Bucks. The tornado tag match was just as chaotic as one could imagine, as Sting and Darby both got thrown around into glass and tables. Just when it seemed like Matthew and Nicholas Jackson were going to win the match and become three-time tag team champions, Sting kicked out and would put them into a double Scorpion Death Lock instead which Matthew was forced to tap to. Sting and Darby would then retain the titles which means that the championships will be vacated and Tony Khan has promised more information is coming soon.

Following the match, footage was released of the Greensboro Coliseum Deputy Director Scott Johnson presenting Sting, Darby Allin, Ric Flair, Tony Schiavone and JR with custom engraved baseball bats. Then Sting was given his own distinct honor as the Deputy City Manager of Greensboro Chris Wilson reveals reveal that there is an official proclamation for a "Thank You Sting" day on March 3 going forward. They thanked Sting for all of his contributions to the city over the years as he's had some of his biggest matches in that very building while with NWA and WCW. The last time he was in the building was in 2021 for AEW Dynamite. He teamed up with CM Punk and Darby against The Pinnacle (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, MJF) and they all wore matching face paint.

AEW Revolution was attended by over 16,000 fans as well as several wrestling legends, many of whom Sting shared the ring with during his career. Diamond Dallas Page, Magnum TA, Lex Luger, Nikita Koloff and Scotty Riggs were all in attendance to support The Icon as he made his final curtain call. Many of the AEW Championship titles were on the line, including the AEW Women's World Championship that Toni Storm retained against Deonna Purrazzo and the AEW World Championship which Samoa Joe defended against Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland (and retained). But things may not stay that way for long as Wardlow came out of the 12 man scramble with an opportunity at the World Championship. Orange Cassidy on the other hand wasn't so lucky when he was bested by Roderick Strong of the Undisputed Kingdom. Cassidy was in his second reign as International Champion that had a combined sum of 471 days.

Stay tuned to Comicbook.com for updates on AEW.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.