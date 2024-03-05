Sting's Son Paused Destiny 2 Content to Get Ready for Sting's Final Match

The wrestling world came together to celebrate Sting's final match at AEW Revolution, and it was made even more special when Sting's sons brought two other eras of Sting's career to life right alongside him. Sting would finish out his wrestling career on top, defeating the Young Bucks alongside Darby Allin and retiring a Champion, creating quite the storybook ending. Sting's son Garrett Lee Borden also runs a @KOTHASgaming channel that focuses on Destiny 2, and in a post to followers of the channel, he revealed that his recent inactivity was due to getting ready for the big event. Garrett talked about getting the opportunity to play a part in such an unforgettable night for his dad, calling it the "coolest night of my entire life." You can find the post below (via @patbaer).

On Facebook, Garrett wrote, "Alright, it's time for an update and a bit of a reveal. Last night, my dad, Sting, retired from his completely legendary pro wrestling career. My brother and I got to play a small part of his final match as younger versions of his character. I've got the American outfit, my brother has the red (or, Surfer Sting and Wolfpack Sting for any wrestling fans!) It was absolutely insane, and by far the coolest night of my entire life. The admiration and love from the fans toward my dad made me even more proud of him than I already am.

So, this is obviously why I've been a bit absent the past month or so. I was largely focused on looking as good as possible for the show, so lots of hours that would have been spent grinding Destiny were instead spent in the gym haha. All that to say, thanks for being patient. I can't wait to upload again soon, and I'll for sure try to do a recap video that goes more in depth on this weekend. 🦂"

Garrett also paid tribute to his dad in a truly wonderful post on Instagram in the dead leading up to Revolution. While he talked about several things, the last part is the one that hits home the most, where Garrett says how grateful he is that Sting was always a father above all else. You can find the post below.

"Dad, it's hard to find the words to express how proud and amazed I am at your career. It has been nothing short of legendary. Looking over these clips – over the many iterations of Sting – the one thing that's remained a constant in your career is that you've been an "Icon" for the entirety of it. There will never be another that brings the magic like you have been able to.

How you've managed to avoid aging and continue to do the stuff that you do is so inspiring to me, and has altered my perception of reality. If you don't stop – you can just keep going. And you've proven this day after day, year after year, and decade after decade. Timeless.

But this is it – Sunday is the last ride. Last time suiting up and putting the face paint on for a match. I am struggling to come to grips with this. Your nearly 4 decade career is finally hitting its sunset. You being Sting has been a constant for my whole life, and it's really setting in that it won't be that way in just a few days. It just doesn't feel real.

But, at the end of the day – you have always been Dad above Sting. Something I'm grateful for. You've been such a good dad. Even throughout the many ups and downs that life has brought. I love you, respect you, and am infinitely proud of you. I know Steven said it already, but dad, you're my hero too. Always have been. 🦂"

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.