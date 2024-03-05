WWE Announces Six-Man Gauntlet for Shot at Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40

As WrestleMania 40 quickly approaches championship matches are in the process of being finalized. Bayley has already issued her challenge to IYO SKY after winning the Royal Rumble and becoming the ultimate babyface. Seth Rollins looks to play double duty at this year's big event with two matches -- one title match and one non-title sanctioned match. The title match will be Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre who won the Elimination Chamber.

Speaking of the Chamber, Becky Lynch entered her first Chamber last month and walked out victorious. She will challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship. The match has only taken place one other time -- on NXT -- and it ended in a disqualification. Meanwhile, Rhodes is adamant about challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship even with The Rock standing in his way. But there are other champions, Gunther for example, whose road to WrestleMania is pretty uncertain.

Other than Reigns, Gunther is one of the most domination champions of the modern day WWE. As it stands, he is the current and longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, a title that held a lot of prestige when it was first introduced. To Gunther's credit, his work with the championship has elevated it to new heights and his dominance and insistence proves how integral the title is to WWE. The company will aim to fix the issue of Gunther having no viable challenger for the championship by holding a gauntlet on WWE Raw as announced by Raw general manager Adam Pearce.

The competitors in the six-man gauntlet match include: Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Chad Gable, Bronson Reed and Judgment Day's JD McDonagh. Though most of the competitors in the match have already challenged Gunther and lost, there are two men that haven't: Zayn and McDonagh. Zayn has been in a bit of a downward spiral as of late and recently, McIntyre took him out backstage following his assault in their match on WWE Raw. Chad Gable shouldn't be counted out either, though, as he has been in the midst of feuding with Gunther at house shows for the IC championship. He's become a very beloved character to fans and if he could somehow pull out a win over the champion, it will be his first singles title within the WWE.

What are your thoughts on the match? Who do you think will win and challenge Gunther at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments!

Stay tuned to Comicbook.com for updates on WWE.

