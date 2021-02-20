The Seven Best Non-Chamber Matches From WWE's Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-Views

The Elimination Chamber match itself might have some long reaching roots, but the history of the pay-per-view event built around this special match surprisingly does not go as far back as you would think. Regardless it's been quite successful in its ten or so years of running with the WWE thus far. But while the Elimination Chamber matches themselves have been the main draw of each event, the surrounding preliminary matches have been sure to keep up as well. There are quite a few hidden gems among the matches not taking up all the attention. Because while the Elimination Chamber matches have resulted in some fun sequences, there have been just as many non-chamber matches that have stolen the show at their respective pay-per-view events. Long running feuds, big debuts, big returns and more litter these non-chamber matches that would make for a fun afternoon of seeking out again! Read on for our picks of seven of the best non-chamber matches during Elimination Chamber pay-per-view events, and let us know your favorites! There are too many to list all here, so tell us your picks in the comments!

John Cena v Kane (2012) Ambulance Matches can be tough to pull off, so it takes some particularly skilled performers to make sure each one hits as hard as they can. John Cena and Kane were a great fit for an Ambulance Match, and they really put that to the test with a number of brutal out of the ring spots. While it's admittedly not the best Ambulance Match on record, it did stand out during these pay-per-views for its well placed Attitude Adjustment off the top of the ambulance.

The Rock v CM Punk (2013) It might not be the most technically proficient match on this list, but it's probably the most bombastic given the sizes of the two personalities clashing within. Punk pulled off a number of fun and creative dirty tricks (even getting a super long pin on The Rock at one point in the match, but it didn't matter), but The Rock has made a career out of countering with a number of tricks of his own. It was basically a test to see which of these tricks would do the trick!

The SHIELD v The Wyatt Family (2014) The feud between The SHIELD and the Wyatt Family is one of the best of the 2010s overall, so pretty much every one of their matches was of great quality. The six man tag match during the 2014 Elimination Chamber was one great example that went on to show off what each member could do. It was also a great showing of the full team work between both factions that led to some unique transitions and surprises. It ended up being a Wyatt victory, but there's no doubt that both sides came out looking great.

John Cena v Kevin Owens (2015) Kevin Owens quite literally exploded onto the WWE scene with one of the best debuts of the 2010s. Responding to John Cena's open challenge for the United States Championship, this Champion vs. Champion match is one of Cena's best matches of his career. It was a showcase for Owens' up and coming talent, and poised him to take over the rosters of the main shows soon after. Owens pulling off such feats as a disrespectful Attitude Adjustment, and yet still finishing it with his pop up Power Bomb was just icing on the cake.

Seth Rollins v Dean Ambrose (2015) The 2015 Elimination Chamber had quite a few hiccups, but there were some gems alongside Owens and Cena. The main event match between Rollins and Ambrose was indeed a great one with some believable near falls. It even seemingly ended with an Ambrose victory, but the decision on that is probably what's more memorable. It was here that Rollins was disqualified and thus kept onto his World Heavyweight Championship, and while Ambrose and Reigns stealing it and keeping it hostage for a while turned out to be a fun idea later, it did harm the end of this one in the moment. But still a fun match!

Mickie James v Becky Lynch (2017) The 2017 Elimination Chamber had another hidden gem too in the face off between Mickie James and Becky Lynch. Both superstars had only recently returned to the WWE, and there was a pretty fun lead in as they both had recently worked with a knock-off Luchador switcharoo. It was the start of Lynch's rise to the top, and it's clearly not on the same levels as Lynch found herself on four years later, but in retrospect hits that much harder.