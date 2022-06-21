Former WWE Tag Team Champion Teases Return

The last few months have been rough on the injury front, with several WWE superstars sidelined from active competition. The good news is that former Women's Tag Team Champion and current Queen of WWE Zelina Vega is teasing she will return to TV soon. Vega responded to a fan who tweeted "#WeWantQueenZelina", revealing that she is set to return soon and has just been letting the "humans" have their fun. You can find her full post below, and WWE fans will certainly be happy to have her back in the ring and in the Title mix. In the Twitter post Vega wrote "Aww I know my loyal subjects 💜 your queen will return soon, I promise! I am simply allowing the .. humans.. to have their fun.. for now. @wwe https://t.co/dU7sMlhJfy"

Vega has been out of action since a match in April, where she wrestled Bianca Belair, though she did make an appearance on TV two weeks later. Since then though she's been off Television, and reports indicated she suffered an injury that required surgery. It was reported that she would be out for 6 to 8 weeks, so with Vega's latest tease, perhaps an early or mid-July return could end up being a possibility.

That would certainly be a positive for WWE's Women's Division, as Rhea Ripley was recently pulled from Money in the Bank and the SmackDown roster took a hit with the current Naomi and Sasha Banks suspensions. Charlotte Flair is also out of the mix at the moment for some time off.

It's unknown if she'll be back in time for Money in the Bank, which due to the Ripley situation crowned a new challenger for Belair's Raw Women's Championship on last night's Raw. After a Fatal Five-Way to open the show, it was Carmella taking the victory, and now she will challenge Belair at Money in the Bank. Later in the night a match between Becky Lynch and Asuka was held for another spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and it was Asuka who won and secured her spot.

That match as of now will feature Lacey Evans, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, and Carmella. You can find the full lineup for Money in the Bank below.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Lacey Evans vs Liv Morgan vs Alexa Bliss vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Asuka and TBD

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus vs Omos vs TBD

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Rhea Ripley

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs Natalya

Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits

United States Championship Match: Theory (C) vs Bobby Lashley

