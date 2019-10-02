Triple H Talks the Possibility of CM Punk Returning for WWE Backstage

Amidst the massive week of WWE news and events, rumors have once again started popping up of CM Punk possibly returning to WWE television in some capacity soon. The latest came from wrestling insider @WrestleVotes, which tweeted out on Tuesday that Punk would “eventually” be back with the company. Add in reports of him showing interest in a role on the WWE Backstage show on FOX Sports 1, and the idea begins to sound possible.

While promoting NXT’s full transition to the USA Network, Triple H appeared on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast and was asked about the speculation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Fox is doing this show and it’s their show and it’s something they are doing to talk about WWE Universe and everything going on in it,” Triple H said (h/t Fightful for transcription). “They have a long list of people they’ve been interviewing. As far as, for us, one of the things this company has shown is ‘never say never.’ If the opportunity is right for everybody and it’s right for our fans, then we are willing to put the past behind us and move forward. I would say never say never, but that’s also probably a long way from coming true.”

Punk appeared on the Kevin & Bean radio show in Los Angeles on Tuesday and was asked about the rumors.

“You mean to tell me you’d watch a show where I talk about wrestling?” Punk said sarcastically.

The relationship between Punk and “The Game” was a bit tumultuous during their time in the WWE together. Punk was famously supposed to feud with Triple H at WrestleMania XXX before leaving the company, and stated in his Starrcast interview last month that he felt Hunter never “got” what he was all about.

During that same interview Punk discussed the upcoming “Wednesday Night Wars” between NXT and AEW Dynamite, which start on Wednesday night.

“It doesn’t have to be like that [an us vs. them mentality],” Punk said. “I’m here to tell you, we need to realize that it’s all there for us and we should enjoy all of it. Like right now I see a lot of AEW hats, but realize you can watch all of the s– that’s out there. Don’t let either company trick you into thinking it’s an us vs. them thing, just enjoy the wrestling. Whether its WWE or AEW or NXT, you guys don’t have to choose, you can f— watch it all, and it’s rad.”