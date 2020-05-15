WWE: Seth Rollins Breaks Silence on Becky Lynch Pregnancy News With Adorable Photo

✖

WWE’s Seth Rollins broke his silence on Becky Lynch’s pregnancy news with an adorable photo on Facebook. The superstar had to be going through a ton of emotions of his own as Lynch was taking the test in his picture. But, both seem to be ecstatic to welcome their newest addition to the world later this year in December. The entire WWE Universe was shook when The Man announced that she would be stepping away from the ring to go be a mother. An amazing outpouring of support sprung up after the announcement. It was like the entire community was Asuka at that moment, as they shared in a bright spot for the ages on Monday Night Raw.

“I took this a few moments after we got the best news of our lives and I don’t think could’ve captured anything more beautiful,” Rollins wrote. “I can’t put into words how much it means to me. Thank you all for your support over the last couple of days. December can’t come soon enough!”

What a ride for Lynch as she set the record for the single longest reign with the championship and most cumulative days with the title. It was a massive event when she captured both the Raw Women’s Championship along with the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 35. She successfully defended against Lacey Evans, Natalya, Sasha Banks, and Asuka. She also beat Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36 last month.

She told PEOPLE Magazine a bit about the reveal and how she and Rollins discovered the good news."I've always, always wanted kids," Lynch explained. "I'm just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you're chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, 'Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me?'"

"When we got together, things started to look a lot clearer and I knew he was the person that I wanted to have kids with — that this was going to happen and it was just a matter of when," she continued. "Seth is one of the smartest people I know," the star, who is originally from Ireland, says of her fiancé. "He's just got an insane work ethic, insane integrity and he is the most generous, kindhearted person. He's very, very focused on what the right thing to do is and always looking to grow and correct himself and be better so he can be the best person for me, and now, the best father.”

Will you be missing The Man as she steps away from the ring? Let us know down in the comments!

