Photo: Edge Teases Seeking Revenge on Randy Orton During His WWE Raw Return

Edge’s return to WWE television was delayed back in late January when his former Rated-RKO tag team partner, Randy Orton, brutally attacked him and knocked him out with a Con-Chair-To. In the weeks that followed Orton was unable to verbalize why he attacked his former friend, and wound up brutally assaulting Matt Hardy several times on his way out of the company. “The Viper” finally gave some answers this week to Edge’s wife Beth Phoenix, saying that he loved Edge and wanted him to be home for his family rather than step back inside a WWE ring and possibly get hurt. He called Phoenix and enabler, then knocked her out with an RKO.

Later in the week WWE confirmed Edge would be back on WWE television for the March 9 episode of Monday Night Raw. On Sunday, just as the Elimination Chamber got underway, Edge posted a photo hinting at what might be on the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam “Edge” Copeland (@edgeratedr) on Mar 8, 2020 at 3:41pm PDT

Edge famously retired back in 2011 due to a series of neck injuries he had suffered throughout his career. However he returned to action for the first time in nearly nine years during the Men’s Royal Rumble match, making it all the way to the final three. Shortly after his arrival it was reported that the 11-time former world champion had signed a multi-year contract with WWE to wrestle on a part-time basis.

Check out the full card for the Elimination Chamber event below:

Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan (Elimination Chamber Match)

Intercontinental Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode (Elimination Chamber Match)

Raw Tag Team Champions: The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy

AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black (No DQ Match)

United States Champion Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo

Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak

And here’s the card for WrestleMania 36 so far. All signs point to Edge and Orton eventually being booked for the show: