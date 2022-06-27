WWE: More Details on John Cena's WWE Raw Return

John Cena will appear on WWE programming for the first time since SummerSlam 2021 on tonight's Monday Night Raw and his presence is already being felt throughout the company. According to WrestleTix, more than 4,500 tickets were bought for the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas after WWE made the announcement that Cena would be returning there. @WrestleVotes then added this morning, "Aside from the obvious business boost, I'm told the return of John Cena is as exciting for the locker room as it is for the fans. Cena is viewed as the ultimate leader, w/ his positive presence felt throughout the company when he's around."

As for Cena, he's been popping up on social media throughout the day hyping up his appearance. Below are a few of his posts.

What a long, strange trip it’s been…



Truckin’ down to #WWERaw LIVE from Laredo, TX. Celebrate with me, @WWE, and the #WWE Universe! We’re going to have some good Old Fashioned fun 🥃 TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/l57y84X5Bd — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 27, 2022

Yup, this is how I know it’s a Monday… #WWERaw is LIVE tonight!

SIGNED. SEALED. DELIVERED.

8pm ET on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/EJojcAXUZZ — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 27, 2022

The big speculation heading into Cena's return is that he'll be paired up with Theory for a program (possibly involving the United States Championship if Theory doesn't drop it to Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank on Saturday). Theory has been bringing it up numerous times in recent interviews.

"It kind of just blows my mind. It's so wild. I don't want to say I didn't expect it because I've always had the motivation and the drive and the determination to be here. But to actually think like, 'Oh whoa, I can actually get some advice from John Cena' is just mind-blowing. When you think, who's your ultimate inspiration in life, whether it's a baseball player, a football player, a WWE superstar, and to finally meet them and be able to conversate with them about work and how to get better and get to that next level, it's wild," Theory said in a recent interview with The New York Post regarding his conversations with Cena, someone he idolized as a child

Regarding the potential SummerSlam match — "It just takes words out of my mouth, because I think when that moment happens and I'm in the ring with John Cena, man, I don't know what to say. I don't know what I'm gonna say. I don't know. I have no idea just because like you're saying and the way you spoke about it, I clearly know what it was like for me growing up watching John, just the story there and how much we'd actually have for a story. Man that's just so crazy to me. I see it happening for sure."