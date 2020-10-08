Everything Announced for NXT and AEW Dynamite's Oct. 14 Episodes

The Oct. 14 episode of AEW Dynamite will serve as the one-year anniversary celebration of the show's premiere on TNT network. And to commemorate the occasion, the company has confirmed that three of the brand's championships will be on the line — AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer, newly-crowned TNT Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Orange Cassidy and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. The Best Friends. Moxley currently has the longest reign of any champion in the company, taking down challengers like Brodie Lee, Brian Cage, MJF and Eddie Kingston. However he now as to take on Archer, a man who is unbeaten in the company with the exception of his TNT Championship match with Rhodes back at Double or Nothing.

