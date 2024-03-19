WWE Raw: Final Two Teams Qualify for Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match at WrestleMania 40

Earlier in the night on WWE Raw, DIY faced The Creed Brothers in a qualifying Six-Pack Ladder Match. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano came out of the match victorious where they will now head to their first WrestleMania. By the end of the night the final two teams from WWE Raw had qualified for the match as well. On WWE SmackDown last week, two teams -- Legado Del Fantasma and New Catch Republic -- also qualified. The five teams will go up against the Judgment Day for a chance to secure the WWE Tag Team Championships.

The next matchup saw Awesome Truth (R-Truth and The Miz) face off against Indus Sher's Songa and Veer who were accompanied by Jinder Mahal. R-truth makes a quick tag to Miz who tries to use his quickness against Songa. He connects with hits and kicks but Songa manhandles Miz and he gets absolutely obliterated in the ring. Miz tries to fight to his feet to tag R-Truth but they keep him isolated, albeit temporarily. Miz uses his quickness to roll to his corner and tag R-Truth.

He hits Veer with a five knuckle shuffle ala John Cena and lifts him, hitting him with a drop toe hold right into the STF. They both kick Songa and he loses his balance. Miz lands the Skull Crushing Finale, Miz keeps Veer and Mahal out of the ring as Truth gets elbowed by him and lands back on Songa to pick up the pin. Awesome Truth reunited earlier this year and have been (surprisingly) taking over the tag team division together.

Following that match, it was time for The New Day against The Alpha Academy. Xavier Woods and Otis start things off, Otis uses his size and power against him and but then Tozawa enters the fray. Woods and Kofi Kingston try their best against the Alpha Academy but they have a lot of work cut out for them and a huge hill to climb to get to WrestleMania. Back from commercial, Otis and Kingston make the tag for their teams. Otis hits the world's strongest slam to Kingston followed by an elbow for a two count. He tries to slam him from the middle rope but Kingston moves out of the way.

He makes it to his corner to tag Woods who is now in the ring with Tozawa. Woods lifts Tozawa up on his shoulders but Tozawa turns it around into a hurricanrana. Kingston quickly saves the match by breaking the near fall. On the outside of the ring, Kingston plants Otis with a tornado DDT. Woods powers up Tozawa with a sit out powerbomb. He climbs to the top rope and launches himself to the center of the ring where Tozawa lies, hitting him with an elbow and picking up the win as the last team from WWE Raw to qualify.