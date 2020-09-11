WWE Reportedly Released 60 People This Week

✖

Over the past few days, WWE has made news with several high profile releases from the company due to the cutbacks, which included names like Gerald Brisco, Mike Rotunda, and Sarah Stock. All three had been previously furloughed during the heavy cuts to staff and the roster WWE made earlier this year and had yet to make their return to the company. According to PW Insider though those are only the releases we know of publicly, as according to a source many other staffers were released yesterday. In fact, one source believes that number of releases to be over 60.

That's a big number, and if it's true the source says many of those let go were either already furloughed or were working in departments that aren't very active due to the coronavirus pandemic, like live events for example

Rotunda, Stock, and Brisco were previously furloughed back in April, so that fits with the source's comments. No talent has been released yet, though April's cuts featured quite a few superstars being released from the roster.

Brisco has been part of WWE for the past 36 years and started helping to develop talent for WWE back in 1984, but as he said on social media, he is okay with this, and will still help with talent if WWE ever needs him.

Brisco addressed his release on Twitter, writing "Ok, want to get this out the right way. Last night I received a call from @wwe Chairman Of The board @VinceMcMahon to let me know after 36 years of dedication to @wwe i an no longer needed. I'm ok with this. I will still be around to help talent. More info will follow. Thanks,".

Neither Rotunda nor Stock have commented on their releases as of yet, and WWE has not formally announced any releases, though according to Brisco he was personally told the news by Vince McMahon.

Hopefully, these cuts are coming to an end, and we wish everyone affected the best and hope they can get back on their feet quickly.

We'll keep you updated as more develops.