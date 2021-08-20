Roman Reigns: Jon Moxley Couldn't Be The Man in WWE Because I Am

✖

Dean Ambrose was one of the bigger fan favorites in WWE ever since he stood alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins as part of The Shield, and even after they broke up, he would still be one of the bigger stars on the roster. He never reached the heights that many thought he could though in WWE, something he's brought into focus with just how well he's done in AEW since joining, which he did in the early days before it was quite the powerhouse it has become. That's why John Cena thought it apt to bring up the topic of Ambrose during a recent promo battle against Reigns, who Cena said ran Ambrose out of WWE. In a new interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, Reigns was asked about that comment, and while he said he might've been the man here, he couldn't be the man ultimately because Reigns occupies that space (transcription via Fightful).

"Dean [Moxley], obviously, is doing what Dean is doing. I think he's happy over there at AEW. If he could have been the man here (in WWE), he would have been the man here, but he couldn't be the man because I'm the man," Reigns said. "Seth Rollins is going through the same thing, but he's doing great. I can say that as someone who is still doing better than him. I'm the Universal Champion. I'm the Head of the Table. This is my company. He's still a great talent who is doing some of the best work of his career."

Reigns was also asked when he last spoke to Moxley, "It's been a while. The last time was around WrestleMania. I need to reach out to him and give him a congrats on the baby and everything. With everything going on and pandemic and being back on the road and dealing with John Cena, it's been a crazy quarter," Reigns said.

Since leaving WWE Moxley has gone on to become one of the biggest stars in wrestling, and has had a lengthy run as AEW World Champion. He's also continued to work in New Japan and even showed up at Resurgence last week. He's hit new heights in AEW, and since he left Reigns has also hit new heights in WWE as SmackDown's Universal Champion, so it really feels like both are pretty happy where they are.

