WWE SmackDown: Several Matches Revealed For Tonight's Show

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped earlier this week at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Several matches and segments have been announced for the show as WWE continues to hype up their Money In The Bank PPV event that takes place one week from this Sunday on the WWE Network. SmackDown will ultimately reveal the final competitors in the men's and women's Money In The Bank matches to be contested at the show. This year's Money In The Bank match will be unlike any other in the history of the bout.

Announced for WWE SmackDown so far tonight:

Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Otis

Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Mandy Rose vs. Carmella

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day take on The Forgotten Sons in a non-title match

Daniel Bryan attempts revenge for Baron Corbin's victory over Drew Gulak last week. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro were involved in the finish, costing Gulak the match.

The updated card for WWE Money In The Bank is as follows:

WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Bayley (c)vs. Tamina

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis/Dolph Ziggler vs. TBA

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Mandy Rose/Carmella

