WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns and Jey Uso Family Rivalry Builds Ahead of Title Match

WWE SmackDown began with Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman making their way to the ring, just as last week's show did. They were out there to discuss what happened last week; the fatal four-way match to determine Reigns' first challenger at WWE Clash of Champions in a couple of weeks. Paul Heyman addressed the televisiong audience while referring to Roman Reigns as the "Tribal Chief" of WWE.

Heyman then introduced the new number one contender, Reigns' cousin Jey Uso. The announce team referred to the two as the "Big Dog and the Under Dog." They showed photos of the two together growing up while Uso made his entrance. Uso mentioned that Heyman has a lot of history with his family and he wanted to tell him "thank you." Uso was pumped about getting to compete against his blood, his cousin at Clash of Champions.

Heyman said he should be thanking Reigns, saying it was Roman's idea for him to replace Big E in the fatal four-way match last week. He said he just did what the boss, the "Tribal Chief" communicated to him. Reigns said Uso didn't have to thank him since they're blood and they've thought about this for years. Roman said he's proud of Uso, as is the whole family, and he said that he earned it. Roman said "this is your moment" and noted he'd be in the main event and be taking a huge pay day home to his family.

Roman then said "like when we were kids, I'm gonna whoop your ass... This (the championship) has to stay on my shoulder for our family to stay where they are." He said after he whoops him, they'll go home and it'll be all family and love once again.

Out came Baron Corbin, who accused Reigns of rigging the situation and it being nepotism. He then ironically said there's nothing that makes him more sick than watching someone walk around abusing their power.

Sheamus then came about, saying he agrees with Corbin. Sheamus said the whole situation "stinks." He says after Big E took a spill, it should have been a triple threat match. Instead, strings were pulle and Jey Uso is now in the match at the PPV. He said he's blown away at how this happens. Sheamus also noted that nobody had time to prepare for the change in the match.

Uso then challenged the pair to a tag team match: Reigns and Uso vs. Sheamus and Corbin later in the show on Friday night.