Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 3/6/2024

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes The Bat-Man: First Knight #1, Ultimate X-Men #1, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 BATMAN #145 Batman #145 is okay. With the confusing and derivative "Joker: Year One" arc over, we're finally back to dealing more directly with Batman and the issue of Failsafe and this issue largely does the work of setting things up and laying groundwork. There's a little action, a lot of talking, some bland inner monologuing, but it's readable. The real issue here is if you're looking to make any long term sense of things. Firstly, the issue almost immediately makes the "Joker: Year One" arc seemingly pointless and invalid which begs the question of where the editorial oversight is and, more than that perhaps is the fact that it frankly is growing ever more evident that the Failsafe/Batman of Zur-En-Arrh of it all has gone on way too long and is far too overcooked. There's also the matter of things being written as if everyone outside of Bruce is stupid – so stupid that they can't figure out that Failsafe is, well, Failsafe. We're just treading murky water at this point. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 THE BAT-MAN: THE FIRST KNIGHT #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Writer Dan Jurgens and artist Mike Perkins revisit Batman in the Golden Age with a new story that reflects both the real world issues of the time and the pulp roots of the superhero. In The Bat-Man: First Knight #1, Jurgens and Perkins bring back the gritty, pulp Batman that first appeared in Detective Comics #27, a powerless crimefighter with few friends and only a handful of resources. While the comic seems to relish showcasing Batman's roots and how different the Golden Age Batman was from his modern incarnation, Jurgens and Perkins still tell a compelling pulp tale that excites and intrigues on its own merits. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 5 out of 5 BIRDS OF PREY #7 With the "Megadeath" arc now in the proverbial rearview mirror, the Birds of Prey are immediately thrown into a new challenge – one that further illuminates how stellar this series is. Kelly Thompson's script proves to be the perfect spiritual successor to Gail Simone's tenure on the title, with character dynamics and narrative punchlines that crackle with energy. Javier Pina's art feels perfectly suited for this new arc, adding a dynamic aesthetic to even the most mundane of panels. Birds of Prey remains one of the best series DC is publishing right now, and this issue makes that clear in spades. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 BLUE BEETLE #7 Blue Beetle #7 is a love letter to the legendary Keith Giffen, and you can feel that love and respect on every page. The Blue Beetle team of Josh Trujillo, Adrian Gutierrez, Will Quintana, and Lucas Gattoni team up with a list of all-stars to deliver a time-spanning tale that embraces the joy and humor one would expect from this cast of characters. Jaime and Booster Gold are just as delightful together as you would expect, and the anchor points through time allow for a host of homages and cameos that will delight longtime fans, though they also manage to also move Jaime's own internal arc forward. The issue doesn't just move Jaime forward either, making the balance the issue achieves all the more impressive. The mix of action, personal growth, off the wall charm, and fun is something no fan of Giffen or Blue Beetle will want to miss, so make sure you don't. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 KNEEL BEFORE ZOD #3 Kneel Before Zod #3 forgoes dramatic political conversation for an all-out brawl and gets a bit wonkier as a result. Dan Casey's script is at its best in the series' more harrowing moments, which are scattered in between heaps of exposition-heavy dialogue. Dan McDaid's art still maintains the book's punk tone, albeit with a few more unfortunately-drawn facial expressions or feats of bad anatomy than previous issues. While Kneel Before Zod still has a lot of potential, this issue definitely squanders it a little bit. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 2.5 out of 5

DC #2 (Photo: DC) POISON IVY #20 If there is anything not quite up to standard about Poison Ivy #20 is that it feels like we're taking just a little too long with this trip through Pamela's revised origin story – or perhaps even not quite enough considering how almost uneven young Pamela is when it comes to her decisions. That said, fleshing out the origin story in a way that shows the character as human and flawed as well as offers her current self to look back and take accountability for the choice that ultimately changes her entire trajectory has been an interesting way of reframing this icon. It's an approach that really works and doesn't let Pamela off the hook for her actions, both to the reader and to herself. More DC characters should be given this sort of introspection, though it's interesting to see where this new facet of things will go once we return to the main story. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SHAZAM! #9 Before a new creative team arrives on Shazam!, writer Mark Waid introduces Billy Batson to one more often-overlooked DC superhero, The Creeper. Artist Emanuela Lupacchino captures the yellow-tinged maniac's eccentric manner and outrageous costume in fine fashion on an adventure that maintains the consistently fun tone of Shazam! while showcasing its guest star. The story plays upon another classic supervillain in a train heist that is largely on the rails with few, if any surprises. Nostalgia and simple pleasures drive the issue more than anything else with the only connections to the outstanding relaunch featuring space dinosaurs and angry gods being reminders in dialogue. There are a handful of clever turns in interactions between the innocent Captain and cynical Creeper, and their contrasts make for a pleasantly distracting, if inessential, issue of Shazam!. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL ARKHAM ASYLUM #2 The second issue of this prologue provides an increased focus on one of the four central characters in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Deadshot. It showcases the assassin's beef with one Arkham guard homaging Officer Krupke and sows some conflict between him and Deathstroke, but there's not much in the way of character beneath this depiction of Floyd Lawton. Outside of being a very skillful assassin with occasionally snarky dialogue, there's not much to be said about the man's revenge story. What's worse is that even amidst so much chaos in Arkham as the inmates are released, there's little legible action. Even characters who are the focus of this issue, including Great White Shark, are depicted in such a rushed manner as to require squinting at many of the panels. Behemoths like Killer Croc and Clayface are unintelligible blobs in the background. As a result neither the action nor the new story threads possess much impact suggesting this story concept would have been much more fun to play as a video game than to read as a comic book. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 SUPERMAN '78: THE METAL CURTAIN #5 There is an undoubtable charm to Superman '78 with cartooning that captures the essence of performers from Superman: The Movie and dialogue that effectively imitates the understated humor and warmth of Richard Donner's films. Yet the languorous pacing and lack of tension surrounding Metallo's threat leaves The Metal Curtain lacking even in contrast to earlier comics adaptations. There's little doubt in readers minds that Superman will survive his next encounter with the Kryptonite-powered menace, but the potentially fatal consequences of Kryptonite to Superman seems the story's sole source of tension. It balks at considering the rivalry between the United States and Soviet Union with similarly clad officers on either side rendered essentially indistinguishable from one another. Perhaps during the Cold War era it was possible to take for granted that readers would perceive any form of Soviet power as an existential threat, but in the context of this story it really does appear that the United States' greatest weapon is threatening Moscow. It's an excuse to recreate a fight that was already anti-climactic when it occurred in Washington, D.C. and leaves little excitement for the final installment next month. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Marvel #1 ALIEN: WHAT IF...? #1 While many other of Marvel's What If…? properties spend a single issue exploring more bombastic avenues that could have been explored, this Aliens: What If…? series will be a multi-part event, and while we're only a single issue into the adventure, it already feels more entertaining than a number of other Alien comics we've been given in recent years. The main reason for its success is how Carter Burke from Aliens is one of the most delightfully detestable characters in the whole franchise, with this book effectively capturing and recreating his specific brand of worminess. While he largely called the shots in the feature film, he ultimately collided with the unfriendly end of a xenomorph, yet this series explores what would happen if things panned out a bit differently. Whereas other Alien books have fallen short due to delivering underwhelming characters, Burke feels like the same character we spent time with in the 1986 movie. What the future holds for the character is yet to be seen, but we're thrilled to see him back for this adventure not only for a narrative that is tonally reminiscent of the movie, but also offers up a compelling aesthetic that feels both fresh and familiar. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 THE AVENGERS #11 As far as one-off stories go, you can't go wrong with an Edwin Jarvis-focused issue. Readers get to see the Impossible City's personality shine next to Jarvis, and the Avengers get to beat up on some Man-Slayers. Call it a win-win. The larger story surrounding the Ashen Combine is advanced, as well. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA #7 Captain America abandoned the exposition-heavy soapbox of the obvious that it spent its first six issue on, only to trade it on for a new story that doesn't make a whole lot of sense. It's certainly more interesting than what was happening in the first arc, but I'd be hard-pressed to say it's any better. At least the new direction makes room for a lot more interesting supporting characters. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5 DAREDEVIL: GANG WAR #4 Daredevil: Gang War #4 manages to deliver one genuine surprise in its final issue but seems uncertain what to do with it. Most of the issue is comprised of Elektra Natchios' monologue running in captions parallel to paint-by-numbers tie-in fare, flashbacks, and a final showdown. Yet the interactions with both Spider-Mans and pages of Elektra's own training seem largely disconnected from the story being told. The same is true of her denouement declaring Hell's Kitchen as her home – a sentiment with no thematic or narrative connections to the specifics of this story. The climactic battle is largely a series of cool concepts depicted well in Daredevil's costume but lacking much tension, although the final page paying homage to iconic Daredevil is quite effective. But the few that follow it are utterly baffling and makes it difficult to recommend this miniseries. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 DOCTOR STRANGE #13 At long last, Jed MacKay's able to take every major character he's written and place them on the same team together. The end result is a certified Hoot™️, with the writer giving Marvel it's very own Jumanji by way of Dungeons & Dragons. It's such a brilliant concept that leaves you thankful you're around to read it. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 GIANT-SIZE SPIDER-GWEN #1 A bridge between Gwen's past and future as a solo superhero, this oversized issue definitely doesn't break any new ground, but has a lot of charm. Melissa Flores' script creates some interesting narrative tension, but the highlight is definitely the dynamic between Gwen and MJ. Alba Glez's art adds a chunky, but dynamic sensibility to every page, proving to be an interesting translation of the universe's various character designs. For diehard Spider-Gwen fans, this is definitely worth checking out. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2 MS. MARVEL: MUTANT MENACE #1 Kamala Khan has picked just about the worst time ever to find out she is a mutant, as the X-Men have all but been eradicated thanks to the "Fall of X." This new take on Ms. Marvel's superhero career sees the actress who plays the MCU's Kamala, Iman Vellani, taking the reins with writer Sabir Pirzada, as the pair demonstrate their love and know-how when it comes to the character. There's a lot happening here in Mutant Menace, but luckily, the writing duo are able to weave a fun, organic story for the titular character. The ending comes a little out of nowhere in terms of setting the stage for a new mystery, but it's a solid outing thanks to the writers and artist Scott Godlewski. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 THE SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #6 Sensational She-Hulk's latest arc begins perfectly, using the repercussions of the previous issues to catapult Jen into a melodramatic and delightful new status quo. Rainbow Rowell's script is chock-full of whimsy and delicious banter, all while setting up a storyline that I'm excited to see unfold. Aesthetically, the issue is also a knockout, offering some glorious fashion and bit of visual comedy. I could not be more excited to see what's next for She-Hulk after this. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 THE SENTRY #4 The Sentry #4 delivers some much-needed revenge as we see Mallory step up against a serial-killing egomaniac with Jessica Jones on hand. Faced with an enormous burden, Mallory must decide how she will stand as a superhero, and the issue ends with the bold declaration of her future. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #1 Greg Weismann and Humberto Ramos are no strangers to the world of your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Ramos has been drawing the wall-crawler for Marvel Comics on and off for years, while Weismann created the beloved animated series, Spectacular Spider-Man. With this latest Spider-Men series, we are able to see both creators at the top of their games. This new comic focusing on Peter and Miles feels far more like the Spidey of yesteryear than many other recent takes on the character, establishing a solid supporting cast as the two Spideys attempt to establish a weekly coffee tete-a-tete. With what I've read so far in the premiere issue, Wiesmann and Ramos might have the premiere Spider-Man comic when it comes to the main Marvel universe on their hands. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5 STAR WARS #44 Lando Calrissian is being put on trial by the Rebel Alliance for his actions during the Dark Droids event, and given that we've never really seen how a trial unfolds in the galaxy far, far away, we're given some unconventional storytelling opportunities that, as of this debut installment, are quite wordy. Early on in the book, Leia expresses that the importance of the trial is more to show the rest of the Rebellion how the higher-ups will handle traitors, setting up some fascinating exploration of how things will unfold once the Empire is defeated. This book doesn't go much beyond that interesting set up, as the early stages of the trial itself are relatively dull and are interrupted by more lively events, so while the impending trial could bring more satisfying experiences than the overall Dark Droids crossover, this first chapter did little more than set the stage for something that has the potential to be a fascinating exploration of the mythology of the franchise, yet we haven't actually been given that glimpse quite yet. We won't give up on the storyline just yet, but we're off to a relatively middling start. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #4 Kreeve Trennis stands out as one of the best protagonists in the High Republic series, establishing herself as an endlessly relatable Jedi that asks the same questions that so many of us have asked over the years. Her openness and willingness to question and rebel makes her such a compelling lead, which is made even better when put on a journey all about deciding what parts of yourself are worth trusting. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) THANOS #4 I really was expecting more out of this series, but though it tried, it never delivered on such an impactful premise. A new Illuminati coming together to face off against Thanos, the Mad Titan. That should be a recipe for success. But each issue suffered from the heroes and villains sounding out of character, and I never vibed with the art style. Plus, this love story between Thanos and Death is played out, though there is a new development that should be addressed later this summer. -- Tim Adams Rating: 2 out of 5 ULTIMATE X-MEN #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Ultimate X-Men #1 ultimately sets itself apart by being a comic no one saw coming. It certainly utilizes elements of X-Men lore, but emphasizes itself first as a magical girl story featuring an irresistible lead, wondrously depicted powers, and undeniable teen pathos. While future issues may align it with the superhero universe it ostensibly operates, here the story exists as its own wonderful thing – a new Peach Momoko comic with legs to tell a proper comics saga. That will be something to behold, regardless of what genre it occupies. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5 VENOM #31 The new "Symbiosis Necrosis" crossover event kicks off in the pages of Venom and even if it reads like something that you've seen before, it's still something fans will come to enjoy purely on an aesthetic level. Artist Ken Lashley, aided by color artist Romulo Fajardo Jr., does a remarkable job elevating the pretty familiar narrative into something exciting and arresting to behold. Fans of Marvel's symbiotes and their specific brand of chaos will be overjoyed to find the wild panel layouts and the stretchy, goopy, gorey goodness that awaits with nearly every page turn. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 WEAPON X-MEN #1 Marvel's Weapon X-Men has the consistency of a sugary cereal variant that only a bright commercial on a Saturday morning can make appear appetizing, in this case, "Oops, All Wolverines!" Writer Christos Gage assembles a series that takes the classic Exiles formula and delivers a team that is exclusively Logan variants which offers as much variety as you might expect. Series artist Nolan Woodard doe well in finding a balance between the varying tones of the five Wolverines on the team, as well as the spaces they visit, delivering action beats that offer more in the way of a character assortment than the actual prose passages. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 X-MEN #32 X-Men #32 plays to writer Gerry Duggan and artist Phil Noto's strengths. Rather than leaning on the thinly veiled political metaphors that have overburdened recent issues of the book, it focuses on Shadowkat, Magik, and Lockheed, characters with a long friendship and history together who have been separated ever since the events of the so-called "Mutant Massacre." Noto emphasizes the exhaustion in Magik's face as she fights off the nanobots Orchis has infected her with, but also brings a palpable joy to the reunion that serves as the issue's climax. The issue is hampered a bit by lots of references to events occuring in other "Fall of X" books. Otherwise, this issue represents a solid outing that will put a smile on the face of a longtime X-Men fans. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 CRAVE #4 Crave #4 gives a little substance to the story at hand, putting its horniness on the back burner for now in exchange of story and character work. Readers find out more about the minds behind the app that's destroying campus, even though the setup for that is disjointed and haphazard. If one thing is consistent about Crave, it's its inconsistency. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3 out of 5 GARGOYLES: DARK AGES #6 As has been the case as with the rest of the Dark Ages story, this finale is rushed and clunky. While Moss' artwork does most of the heavy lifting, a script that rushes from scene to scene leaves readers trying to make sense of hurried happenings. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 2.5 out of 5 GOLGOTHA: MOTOR MOUNTAIN #1 I didn't know what to expect when picking up the first issue, but I left Golgotha Motor Mountain thoroughly entertained. It's a simple premise with a mix of cosmic shenanigans, but it works. It helps to have the artistic talents of Robbi Rodriguez, Marissa Louise, and Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. Everyone may not vibe with the hillbilly flavor of the series, but the set up is intriguing enough to keep readers coming back for more next month. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 KAYA #16 Poor timing and a small bit of bad luck make for some very fraught circumstances in Kaya #16 as it sets the stage for the current arc's climax. The issue divides its space between Jin's investigation of his magical heritage and the execution of a rebel heist. Both elements work well, but the hallucinogenic sequences surrounding Jin make for a special highlight. Nightmarish glimpses and ethereal darkness shape an understanding of magic that carries significant weight, especially when contrasted with Jin's physical state. The increasing tension surrounding his and Kaya's place in the rebel hideout as events accelerate is intriguing, but reserves the action beats and difficult decisions for Kaya #17. It makes for an effective balancing act that both deepens the lore and raises the stakes in another exciting issue of Kaya. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE LAST MERMAID #1 Derek Kirk Kim returns to comics with The Last Mermaid, and the debut issue is a reminder of the cartoonist's considerable talents. The issue focuses tightly on its lead character, a mermaid traveling the toxic remnants of ruined earth via a mech suit with an aquatic cockpit helmet, desperately searching for what little fresh, non-toxic water remains in humanity's ruins. Kim doesn't bother filling readers in on what led to civilization's fall, instead letting the collapsing Golden Gate bride and the ever-present golden sunlight—ironically beautiful even as it scorches the Earth below it—clue readers into what they already suspect. The entire issue is spent following the mermaid through one day of her struggle for survival, a chilling foreshadowing of the future that may await our real world on our current path. But here, in the comfort of fiction, the struggle remains enthralling, wrapped up in the atmosphere created by the luminous artwork and sparse dialog. That desperate ending will have readers returning to see what comes next. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 LOVE EVERLASTING #13 The unreality of characters, including the Cowboy, in Joan's life is highlighted in an office-like environment that encompasses Joan's newest love story set amidst campus protests in the 1960s. This alternative perspective on the narratives that filled the series' earliest issues suggests motives and methods for whatever purpose her life is intended to serve, while also building a strange sense of sympathy for the lethal Cowboy. It includes pitch-black humor and an excellent collection of period sets and costumes in Charretier's impeccable style. Switching the series' perspective to emphasize its earliest antagonist has quickly developed Love Everlasting into a much deeper mystery and one that plays with both the romance genre and comics medium in satisfying fashion. Love Everlasting only seems to be improving as it expands its horizons and finally reveals more details about the endless cycle of romance and death consuming Joan's life. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 NIGHT PEOPLE #1 Writer Chris Condon has the difficult task of adapting the interconnected tales from Barry Gifford's novel into the Night People comic and does a decent job at it when the stories themselves aren't entirely intersecting. There's room for improvement in terms of clarity in that regard with the storytelling but where Night People #1 excels at is the artwork. Series artist Brian Level, aided by color artist Ronda Pattison, delivers raw and gritty visuals that fully sell this dingy Deep south crime epic. They never shy away from the gore and always plant the visual motifs within the mind's eye of the characters, pushing the narrative forward with momentum in the panels themselves. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5