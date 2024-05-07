New McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse: Tim Drake Robin, Batman vs. Bane, Alfred, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This week is going to be a busy one for McFarlane Toys. Several new releases are slated to drop, including a new Tim Drake Robin, a Batman vs Bane 2-pack, and a Batman Hush Sketch Edition Gold Label exclusive in the DC Multiverse lineup. There will also be a Batman '66 wave in their DC Retro collection. Details about the figures can be found below along with info on when / where they can be pre-ordered. Check back on the launch dates for updated links.

DC Multiverse Batman Hush Sketch Gold Label 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($$29.99) – Entertainment Earth Exclusive - Available Now: "The Caped Crusader plummets from the pages of Batman: Hush with sketch-edition deco! Batman comes with extra hands, 2 batarangs, display base, and card stand. Also included is an exclusive art card featuring Batman on one side and a numbered certificate of authenticity on the other. Fully articulated, the black-and-white Dark Knight is showcased in designer window-box packaging with an exclusive card stand and a Batman logo display base."

DC Retro Batman 1966 6-inch Action Figures - Goes up for pre-order on May 8th. Retailer links will be added here when available. The wave will include Nightwing, Alfred, Bookworm, Batman, and Robin in a mix of figures inspired by the comics and the classic TV show.

- Goes up for pre-order on May 8th. Retailer links will be added here when available. The wave will include Nightwing, Alfred, Bookworm, Batman, and Robin in a mix of figures inspired by the comics and the classic TV show. DC Multiverse Batman vs Bane / Batman: Knightfall 2-pack – Goes up for pre-order on May 10th. Retailer links will be added here when available.

– Goes up for pre-order on May 10th. Retailer links will be added here when available. DC Multiverse Tim Drake Robin 7-inch Scale Action Figure - Goes up for pre-order on May 10th. Retailer links will be added here when available. Note that this figure is an upgrade to the Tim Drake Robin that was released last year.

In other recent McFarlane Toys news, pre-orders for the DC Multiverse Batman: Futures End Jokerbot figure launched last week as a standalone, Gold Label, glow-in-the-dark version of a Target exclusive Build-A-Figure from a few years back. This time around, it's an Amazon exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $29.99 with a release date set for July 26th.

It's a crazy figure from a really intriguing 2014 DC storyline in which Bruce Wayne is merged with the Joker to form a cyber soldier. That's why you'll find the Joker's visage on one side of the head of this figure and Batman's on the other. In addition to the glow-in-the-dark paint, the figure will also include and art card and a base.