Wolverine Series Announced for X-Men: From The Ashes Relaunch

Wolverine turns his back on humanity, mutantkind, and the X-Men in a new ongoing series. Logan has been a central figure in the X-Men's Krakoan era, with writer Benjamin Percy charting Wolverine's adventures in the self-titled Wolverine series, as well as in the pages of X-Force. As "Sabretooth War" and the Fall of X wrap up, Wolverine will embark on a thrilling adventure in a new ongoing series with a new creative team behind the scenes. This year also happens to be Wolverine's 50th anniversary, so you know Marvel has some big things planned for everyone's favorite X-Man.

The new Wolverine ongoing series is from writer Saladin Ahmed (Daredevil) and Marvel Stormbreaker artist Martín Cóccolo (Immortal Thor). It takes Logan back to his roots in the Canadian wilderness, where he embraces the animal deep inside him. It appears Nightcrawler will have a presence in the series, reaching out to remind Wolverine of his humanity and family with the X-Men. Marvel is also teasing the involvement of an ancient villain who has been bubbling under the surface of the Marvel Universe.

What is Marvel's new Wolverine series about?

The description of the Wolverine solo series reads, "There's a killer in the woods – and as Wolverine's attempt at peace is shattered, an old enemy will re-emerge as a new villain rises that will bring Logan to the brink of his berserker rage. But Nightcrawler knows his old friend is capable of doing what's right, and before long, Logan will have to unleash his claws, push his healing factor to the limit and demonstrate he's the best there is at what he does once and for all – nice be damned! Note to collectors: the new series kicks off with a key first appearance and a major addition to the lore of Wolverine!"

"When I was a kid, Wolverine was the coolest character in comics," Ahmed shared. "That hasn't changed a whole lot for me, so when Marvel approached me about a new solo Logan book, it was an instant YES."

"Logan is simultaneously a mythic hero, an abused animal, and a man of flesh, blood, and adamantium," he continued. "Our story is about what happens when these parts of him all pull in opposite directions – and threaten to rip Logan to pieces that won't come back together again."

"I could talk for hours about why I decided to take this relaunch, but you want my real answer? It's Wolverine. That's it," Cóccolo shared. "It's a dream come true for me, and I can't believe I get to tell my younger self every day that I'm drawing WOLVERINE. Saladin's exploration of the character and the story is incredibly exciting as a concept as well as visually engaging, and I can't wait for people to finally see it!"

Wolverine #1 goes on sale September 11th.