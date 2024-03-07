Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation Reveals Premiere Date, Trailer (Exclusive)

Big City Greens has become a beloved animated series for Disney, first premiering in 2018 and warranting four seasons on the Dinsey Channel and Disney+. Now, the Green Family won't be sticking to the farm for their first feature-length film but are looking to take a vacation in outer space. Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation has released its first trailer, release date, and a new poster to give fans a look at the Greens' wild new adventure.

If this is your first time hearing of Big City Greens, the series began by focusing on a family who works on a farm, only to move to the "big city" to work on a farm in the middle of the "concrete jungle." Throughout the animated series, things have changed significantly for the characters, but heading into outer space might be the biggest change to date for the farming clan.

Big City Greens Hits The Movies

(Photo: Disney)

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation has released a new synopsis for the film that is set to arrive on the Disney Channel on June 6th, with a subsequent release on Disney+ on June 7th, "Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation follows the Green family as they embark on an adventurous outer space-bound vacation. When thrill-seeker Cricket tricks his family into taking a 'road trip' in space, chaos in the cosmos quickly ensues. Despite growing frustrations between Cricket and his dad, Bill, the two must learn to appreciate each other's unique perspectives in order to prevent Big City from being destroyed by an interstellar disaster."

The cast of the upcoming animated movie will feature series regulars including Chris Houghton (Cricket Green), Marieve Herington (Tilly Green), Bob Joles (Bill Green), Artemis Pebdani (Gramma Alice), Wendi McLendon-Covey (Nancy Green), Zeno Robinson (Remy) and Anna Akana (Gloria). Guest voices that will be a part of the cast for Big City Greens' first movie include Renée Elise Goldsberry (Colleen Voyd), Cheri Oteri (Gwendolyn Zapp), Astronaut Scott Kelly (himself), Joe Lo Truglio (BigTech Scientist), Jack McBrayer (Farmbot) and Raven-Symoné (Maria Media). With astronaut Scott Kelly playing himself, you know that the Greens are all-in when it comes to leaving the atmosphere.

What do you think of this first look at Big City Greens' first movie? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Big City Greens.

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation will arrive on The Disney Channel on June 6th at 8 p.m. ET, with the movie then hitting Disney+ the following day on June 7th.

