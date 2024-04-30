Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+ & Other Major Streaming Services in May 2024

May 4th is, as always, a day dedicated to celebrating all things Star Wars, and Disney+ has plans in place for the occasion. The day will see Disney+ release all six episodes of Star Wars: Tales of the Empire.

April showers bring May movies and TV shows to streaming? Okay, that may not be exactly how the saying goes, but that doesn't mean there isn't truth to it. The month of May is just around the corner and all of the major streaming services in the US have big plans for the weeks ahead. Netflix , Disney+ , Max, Hulu , Paramount+ , Peacock , and Prim Video have already unveiled their lineups of new May content, and we've compiled them all into one convenient place.

May 1st

NETFLIX

Airport

Airport '77

Airport 1975

The Best Man Holiday

Blended

Blue Mountain State: Season 1

Blue Mountain State: Season 2

Blue Mountain State: Season 3

Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland

Eat Pray Love

The Edge of Seventeen

The Equalizer

The Gentlemen

Hellboy (2019)

Hulk

Jumanji (1995)

Liar Liar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

The Matrix Resurrections

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Outlander: Season 6

Patriots Day

Public Enemies

Ride Along

Shrek

Shrek Forever After

Starship Troopers

Traffic

The Wedding Planner

White House Down

Woody Woodpecker

The Young Victoria

Deaw Special: Super Soft Power (TH) – NETFLIX COMEDY

Down The Rabbit Hole (MX) – NETFLIX FILM

Frankly Speaking (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (IN) – NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Life Below Zero: First Alaskans (S3, 20 episodes)

Marvel's Daredevil (2003)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 315 "The Cavalry Has Arrived"

X-Men '97 – Ep 108 "Tolerance is Extinction – Pt 1"

MAX

All About My Mother

Black Christmas

Crank

Crank: High Voltage

The Dead Don't Die

Don Jon

Eddie the Eagle

The Edge

The Florida Project

Genius

Guy's Grocery Games, Season 35 (Food Network)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Jack and the Beanstalk

Jersey Boys

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

The Lighthouse

Mad Max

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? (TLC)

Poltergeist (2015)

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Poltergeist III

Silver Linings Playbook

Sisters

The Upside of Anger

Wild Mountain Thyme

Wonderland

HULU

Life Below Zero: First Alaskans: Complete Season 3

Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (DUBBED)

Shardlake: Complete Season 1

Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20

Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21

Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22

The Beach

Big

Big Daddy

Black Hawk Down

The Bounty Hunter

Cast Away

The Chronicles of Riddick

Come See The Paradise

The Darjeeling Limited

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Elvis

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Free State of Jones

Good Boys

The Joy Luck Club

The King's Man

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

Love, Gilda

The Mask

Meet the Spartans

Mr. Turner

Money Monster

My Name Is Khan

The Negotiator

Night School

Ocean's 8

Once

Once Upon a Time in America

Rushmore

The Royal Tenenbaums

The Rundown

School For Scoundrels

Sideways

Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion

That Thing You Do!

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Walk The Line

The Wedding Ringer

White Chicks

White House Down

13 Going On 30

300

PARAMOUNT+

All About the Benjamins

Annihilation

Anything for Fame

Baywatch

Before the Devil Knows You're Dead

Belly

Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club

Big Jake

Big Night

Black Lotus

Boogie Nights

Clockstoppers

Crawl

Days of Heaven

Double Jeopardy

Ella Enchanted

Everybody Wants Some!!

Faster

Fences

Fire In The Sky

Flight Of The Intruder

Four Brothers

Frida

Ghost

Harriet The Spy

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hellraiser V: Inferno

Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker

Hellraiser VII: Deader

Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld

How She Move

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

I'll See You in My Dreams

Imagine That

In the Cut

Indecent Proposal

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Joy Ride

Kelly & Cal

Kinky Boots

Maid in Manhattan

Margot At The Wedding

Marvin's Room

Mommie Dearest

No Country for Old Men

Once Upon A Time In The West

Point Break

Revolutionary Road

Rocketman

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

Serpico

Shall We Dance?

Shane

Sliver

Stand By Me

Terms of Endearment

The Accused

The Back-up Plan

The Gift*

The Golden Child

The Guilt Trip

The Hateful Eight

The Haunting

The Joy Luck Club

The Longest Yard

The Mechanic

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Prince Of Tides

The Terminal

True Grit

True Grit

Vantage Point

Virtuosity

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

What's Your Number?

Zoolander 2

Charles: The New King

PAW Patrol (Season 9)

PAW Patrol: Dino Rescue

PAW Patrol: Rescue Knights

The Mightiest (Season 1)

Behind the Music Season 2 premiere

PEACOCK

10 Things I Hate About You

27 Dresses

The 40 Year Old Virgin

2046

A Bride for Christmas

A Royal Corgi Christmas

Angels & Demons

As Luck Would Have It

Beijing Bicycle

Boo! A Madea Halloween

Boogie

The Boss

Bruce Lee, the Legend

The Cabin in the Woods

The Chronicles of Riddick

Couples Retreat

Cowboys & Aliens

The Da Vinci Code

Doom

Dragon: Bruce Lee Story

Enemy at the Gates

Five Star Christmas

Fletch

Fletch Lives

Get Out

The Hurt Locker

Identity Thief

Inferno

The Irresistible Blueberry Farm

The Joy Luck Club

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kindergarten Cop

King Kong

Knight and Day

The Last Airbender

Life of Pi

Life of the Party

Lift

Little Rascals

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Love on Safari

Love Takes Flight

Love Under the Stars

Luv

Mad Max

Madea Goes to Jail

Madea's Big Happy Family

Marry Me in Yosemite

Mei Ren Yu (Mermaid)

Memoirs of a Geisha

Merry & Bright

Midway to Love

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy ('99)

Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths

No Time to Die

Pitch Black

Prospect

Queen of Spain

Return to Christmas Creek

Riddick

Rise: Blood Hunter

Rome in Love

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness

The Rundown

The Scorpion King

This Beautiful Fantastic

Shrek Forever After

Shrek the Third

Snitch

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Spy Kids 4

Step Brothers

Tammy

This is 40

Three Extremes II

Three... Extremes

Tortilla Soup

Uncle Buck

Valkyrie

War (2007)

Warrior (2011)

Why Did I Get Married?

Why Did I Get Married Too

Wonder Woman (2017)

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 2 – Finale (NBC)

PRIME VIDEO

12 Angry Men (1957)

3:10 To Yuma (1957)

A Dangerous Method

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Airplane!

All That Heaven Allows

American Me

Anatomy Of A Murder

Atonement

Bachelor Party Vegas

Beautiful And Twisted

Beautiful Girls

Because I Said So

Ben Hur (2013)

Biloxi Blues

Blame It On Rio

Blues Brothers 2000

Bottle Rocket

Breach

Breathless

Brigsby Bear

California Suite

Call Me By Your Name

Call Me Crazy: A Five Film

Capote

Chocolat

Clockstoppers

Coco Before Chanel

Cold Mountain

Cry Macho

Dead Reckoning

Death Race

Death Race 2

Death Race 3: Inferno

Delta Force

Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection

Drew Peterson: Untouchable

Emma.

Erin Brockovich

Europa Report

Everybody Wants Some!!

Fatal Attraction

Fire In The Sky

Flight Of The Intruder

Fluke

Four Weddings And A Funeral

Fried Green Tomatoes

Gattaca

Gilda

Glory

Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hellraiser V: Inferno

Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker

Hellraiser VII: Deader

Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld

Imagine That

In A Lonely Place

Indecent Proposal

Invasion Of The Body Snatchers (1956)

Isle Of The Dead

John Lewis: Good Trouble

Knock On Any Door

Koyaanisqatsi

Lassie: The Road Back

Lizzie Borden Took An Ax

Lone Wolf Mcquade

Magnificent Obsession

Malcolm X

Men At Work

Night School

Not Another Teen Movie

On The Waterfront

Once Upon A Time In The West

Open Wide

Pal Joey

Panic Room

Pillow Talk

Pompeii

Psycho (1960)

Rear Window

Reindeer Games Homecoming

Repo Men

Roboshark

Rolling Thunder

Rope

Run Lola Run

Schindler's List

Serpico

Shampoo

Sliver

Some Like It Hot

Soul Plane

Stargate: Continuum

Stargate: The Ark Of Truth

Steel Magnolias (2012)

Steppin' Into The Holiday

The Accused

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across

the Eighth Dimension

The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland

The Devil's Advocate

The Big Chill

The Big Heat

The Birdcage

The Birds

The Blues Brothers

The Change-Up

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Deer Hunter

The Harder They Fall

The Lady From Shanghai

The Last Detail

The Man in the Iron Mask

The Man Who Knew Too Much

The Mountain Men

The Night of The Hunter

The One

The Ring

The Swimmer

The Tarnished Angels

The Wiz

Tom & Jerry (2021)

Undercover Brother

Vertigo

Virtuosity

Whiplash

With This Ring

Yours, Mine & Ours