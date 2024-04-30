Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+ & Other Major Streaming Services in May 2024
Every major streaming service has a slew of new releases planned for May.
April showers bring May movies and TV shows to streaming? Okay, that may not be exactly how the saying goes, but that doesn't mean there isn't truth to it. The month of May is just around the corner and all of the major streaming services in the US have big plans for the weeks ahead. Netflix, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prim Video have already unveiled their lineups of new May content, and we've compiled them all into one convenient place.
Netflix has a couple of highly anticipated originals set to arrive in May, including the first half of Bridgerton Season 3. The streamer will also be releasing Jerry Seinfeld's new film, Unfrosted, on May 3rd.
May 4th is, as always, a day dedicated to celebrating all things Star Wars, and Disney+ has plans in place for the occasion. The day will see Disney+ release all six episodes of Star Wars: Tales of the Empire.
You can check out the full list of May's streaming additions below!
May 1st
NETFLIX
Airport
Airport '77
Airport 1975
The Best Man Holiday
Blended
Blue Mountain State: Season 1
Blue Mountain State: Season 2
Blue Mountain State: Season 3
Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland
Eat Pray Love
The Edge of Seventeen
The Equalizer
The Gentlemen
Hellboy (2019)
Hulk
Jumanji (1995)
Liar Liar
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
The Matrix Resurrections
Mortal Kombat (2021)
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Outlander: Season 6
Patriots Day
Public Enemies
Ride Along
Shrek
Shrek Forever After
Starship Troopers
Traffic
The Wedding Planner
White House Down
Woody Woodpecker
The Young Victoria
Deaw Special: Super Soft Power (TH) – NETFLIX COMEDY
Down The Rabbit Hole (MX) – NETFLIX FILM
Frankly Speaking (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (IN) – NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Life Below Zero: First Alaskans (S3, 20 episodes)
Marvel's Daredevil (2003)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 315 "The Cavalry Has Arrived"
X-Men '97 – Ep 108 "Tolerance is Extinction – Pt 1"
MAX
All About My Mother
Black Christmas
Crank
Crank: High Voltage
The Dead Don't Die
Don Jon
Eddie the Eagle
The Edge
The Florida Project
Genius
Guy's Grocery Games, Season 35 (Food Network)
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Jack and the Beanstalk
Jersey Boys
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
The Lighthouse
Mad Max
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? (TLC)
Poltergeist (2015)
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Poltergeist III
Silver Linings Playbook
Sisters
The Upside of Anger
Wild Mountain Thyme
Wonderland
HULU
Life Below Zero: First Alaskans: Complete Season 3
Jujutsu Kaisen 0
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (DUBBED)
Shardlake: Complete Season 1
Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20
Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21
Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22
The Beach
Big
Big Daddy
Black Hawk Down
The Bounty Hunter
Cast Away
The Chronicles of Riddick
Come See The Paradise
The Darjeeling Limited
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Elvis
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Free State of Jones
Good Boys
The Joy Luck Club
The King's Man
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
Love, Gilda
The Mask
Meet the Spartans
Mr. Turner
Money Monster
My Name Is Khan
The Negotiator
Night School
Ocean's 8
Once
Once Upon a Time in America
Rushmore
The Royal Tenenbaums
The Rundown
School For Scoundrels
Sideways
Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion
That Thing You Do!
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Walk The Line
The Wedding Ringer
White Chicks
White House Down
13 Going On 30
300
PARAMOUNT+
All About the Benjamins
Annihilation
Anything for Fame
Baywatch
Before the Devil Knows You're Dead
Belly
Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club
Big Jake
Big Night
Black Lotus
Boogie Nights
Clockstoppers
Crawl
Days of Heaven
Double Jeopardy
Ella Enchanted
Everybody Wants Some!!
Faster
Fences
Fire In The Sky
Flight Of The Intruder
Four Brothers
Frida
Ghost
Harriet The Spy
Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
Hellraiser V: Inferno
Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker
Hellraiser VII: Deader
Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld
How She Move
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
I'll See You in My Dreams
Imagine That
In the Cut
Indecent Proposal
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Joy Ride
Kelly & Cal
Kinky Boots
Maid in Manhattan
Margot At The Wedding
Marvin's Room
Mommie Dearest
No Country for Old Men
Once Upon A Time In The West
Point Break
Revolutionary Road
Rocketman
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
Serpico
Shall We Dance?
Shane
Sliver
Stand By Me
Terms of Endearment
The Accused
The Back-up Plan
The Gift*
The Golden Child
The Guilt Trip
The Hateful Eight
The Haunting
The Joy Luck Club
The Longest Yard
The Mechanic
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Prince Of Tides
The Terminal
True Grit
True Grit
Vantage Point
Virtuosity
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
What's Your Number?
Zoolander 2
Charles: The New King
PAW Patrol (Season 9)
PAW Patrol: Dino Rescue
PAW Patrol: Rescue Knights
The Mightiest (Season 1)
Behind the Music Season 2 premiere
PEACOCK
10 Things I Hate About You
27 Dresses
The 40 Year Old Virgin
2046
A Bride for Christmas
A Royal Corgi Christmas
Angels & Demons
As Luck Would Have It
Beijing Bicycle
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boogie
The Boss
Bruce Lee, the Legend
The Cabin in the Woods
The Chronicles of Riddick
Couples Retreat
Cowboys & Aliens
The Da Vinci Code
Doom
Dragon: Bruce Lee Story
Enemy at the Gates
Five Star Christmas
Fletch
Fletch Lives
Get Out
The Hurt Locker
Identity Thief
Inferno
The Irresistible Blueberry Farm
The Joy Luck Club
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Kindergarten Cop
King Kong
Knight and Day
The Last Airbender
Life of Pi
Life of the Party
Lift
Little Rascals
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Love on Safari
Love Takes Flight
Love Under the Stars
Luv
Mad Max
Madea Goes to Jail
Madea's Big Happy Family
Marry Me in Yosemite
Mei Ren Yu (Mermaid)
Memoirs of a Geisha
Merry & Bright
Midway to Love
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy ('99)
Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths
No Time to Die
Pitch Black
Prospect
Queen of Spain
Return to Christmas Creek
Riddick
Rise: Blood Hunter
Rome in Love
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness
The Rundown
The Scorpion King
This Beautiful Fantastic
Shrek Forever After
Shrek the Third
Snitch
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Spy Kids 4
Step Brothers
Tammy
This is 40
Three Extremes II
Three... Extremes
Tortilla Soup
Uncle Buck
Valkyrie
War (2007)
Warrior (2011)
Why Did I Get Married?
Why Did I Get Married Too
Wonder Woman (2017)
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 2 – Finale (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
12 Angry Men (1957)
3:10 To Yuma (1957)
A Dangerous Method
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Airplane!
All That Heaven Allows
American Me
Anatomy Of A Murder
Atonement
Bachelor Party Vegas
Beautiful And Twisted
Beautiful Girls
Because I Said So
Ben Hur (2013)
Biloxi Blues
Blame It On Rio
Blues Brothers 2000
Bottle Rocket
Breach
Breathless
Brigsby Bear
California Suite
Call Me By Your Name
Call Me Crazy: A Five Film
Capote
Chocolat
Clockstoppers
Coco Before Chanel
Cold Mountain
Cry Macho
Dead Reckoning
Death Race
Death Race 2
Death Race 3: Inferno
Delta Force
Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection
Drew Peterson: Untouchable
Emma.
Erin Brockovich
Europa Report
Everybody Wants Some!!
Fatal Attraction
Fire In The Sky
Flight Of The Intruder
Fluke
Four Weddings And A Funeral
Fried Green Tomatoes
Gattaca
Gilda
Glory
Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man
Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
Hellraiser V: Inferno
Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker
Hellraiser VII: Deader
Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld
Imagine That
In A Lonely Place
Indecent Proposal
Invasion Of The Body Snatchers (1956)
Isle Of The Dead
John Lewis: Good Trouble
Knock On Any Door
Koyaanisqatsi
Lassie: The Road Back
Lizzie Borden Took An Ax
Lone Wolf Mcquade
Magnificent Obsession
Malcolm X
Men At Work
Night School
Not Another Teen Movie
On The Waterfront
Once Upon A Time In The West
Open Wide
Pal Joey
Panic Room
Pillow Talk
Pompeii
Psycho (1960)
Rear Window
Reindeer Games Homecoming
Repo Men
Roboshark
Rolling Thunder
Rope
Run Lola Run
Schindler's List
Serpico
Shampoo
Sliver
Some Like It Hot
Soul Plane
Stargate: Continuum
Stargate: The Ark Of Truth
Steel Magnolias (2012)
Steppin' Into The Holiday
The Accused
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across
the Eighth Dimension
The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland
The Devil's Advocate
The Big Chill
The Big Heat
The Birdcage
The Birds
The Blues Brothers
The Change-Up
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Deer Hunter
The Harder They Fall
The Lady From Shanghai
The Last Detail
The Man in the Iron Mask
The Man Who Knew Too Much
The Mountain Men
The Night of The Hunter
The One
The Ring
The Swimmer
The Tarnished Angels
The Wiz
Tom & Jerry (2021)
Undercover Brother
Vertigo
Virtuosity
Whiplash
With This Ring
Yours, Mine & Ours
May 2nd
NETFLIX
A Man in Full – NETFLIX SERIES
Beautiful Rebel (IT) – NETFLIX FILM
Lola
Secrets of the Neanderthals (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
T・P BON (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
MAX
Hacks, Season 3 (Max Original)
Selena + Restaurant, Season 1 (Food Network)
Six Is Not A Crowd (Felices Los 6), Season 1 (Max Original)
Turtles All the Way Down (Max Original)
HULU
The Contestant: Documentary Premiere
Jeopardy! Masters: Season 2 Premiere
Customer Wars: Complete Season 2
The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 3
Bad Reputation
Mad Money
PEACOCK
The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Season 1 – All Episodes – 6 episodes, 60 mins (Peacock Original)
Chucky, Season 3 – Finale (SYFY)
Saturday Church
PRIME VIDEO
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Sixteen Candles
The Idea of You
May 3rd
NETFLIX
2 Hearts
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT)
Postcards (NG) – NETFLIX SERIES
Selling the OC: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Unbroken Voice: Season 2 (CO) – NETFLIX SERIES
Unfrosted – NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Fantastic Mr. Fox
MAX
Batwheels, Season 2B (Cartoon Network)
Stop Making Sense (A24 2023 Re-Release)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)
Zillow Gone Wild, Season 1 (HGTV)
HULU
Prom Dates
Welcome to Wrexham: Season 3 Premiere
The Flood
3 Days in Malay
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard With A Vengeance
A Good Day To Die Hard
Live Free Or Die Hard
PEACOCK
The American Society of Magical Negroes (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)
PRIME VIDEO
Clarkson's Farm S3
May 4th
NETFLIX
The Atypical Family (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Katt Williams: Woke Foke – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT)
DISNEY+
How Not to Draw Shorts (Special R2D2 Episode) (S2, 4 Episodes)
Star Wars: Tales of the Empire – All Episodes Streaming
MAX
America's Backyard Gold, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)
HULU
12 Hour Shift
PEACOCK
Kentucky Derby 2024
PRIME VIDEO
Premier Boxing Champions Pay-Per-View Event on Prime Video
May 5th
NETFLIX
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Roast of Tom Brady – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT)
DISNEY+
Monsters at Work (Season 2) – All Episodes Streaming
MAX
People Magazine Killer Investigates, Season 1 (ID)
HULU
Bad Boys for Life
PEACOCK
A Lifelong Love (Hallmark)
May 6th
NETFLIX
30 for 30: Broke
30 for 30: Deion's Double Play
30 for 30: The Two Escobars
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)
Reba: Seasons 1-6
MAX
Mini Beat Power Rockers, S4B
Next Baking Master: Paris, Season 1 (Food Network)
Yellowstone Wardens, Season 4 (Animal Planet)
HULU
Reminiscence
PEACOCK
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 – Premiere (Bravo)
May 7th
NETFLIX
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)
Super Rich in Korea (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story
MAX
Mecum Full Throttle: Houston TX 2024 (Motor Trend)
Outdaughtered, Season 10 (TLC)
HULU
Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story: Special Premiere
PARAMOUNT+
Kiss The Future premiere
PEACOCK
Eurovision Song Contest 2024
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17 – Finale (Oxygen)
May 8th
NETFLIX
The Final: Attack on Wembley (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)
War Dogs
DISNEY+
Me & Winnie the Pooh (S1, 7 episodes)
Playdate with Winnie the Pooh
Let It Be – Premiere
X-Men '97 – Ep 109 "Tolerance is Extinction – Pt 2"
MAX
In Pursuit with John Walsh, Season 5 (ID)
Stupid Pet Tricks, Season 1 (TBS)
HULU
In Limbo: Complete Season 1
Bloodshot
PARAMOUNT+
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 1
PEACOCK
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11 – Finale – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
Maxton Hall – The World Between Us
Oh My Ghost
The GOAT
May 9th
NETFLIX
Bodkin – NETFLIX SERIES
The Guardian of the Monarchs (MX) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)
Mother of The Bride – NETFLIX FILM
Sing Street|
Thank You, Next (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Pretty Little Liars: Summer School (Max Original)
HULU
Black Twitter: A People's History: Complete Docuseries
Kings of BBQ: Complete Season 1
The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition: Complete Season 1
Stove Tots: Complete Season 1
Witness to Murder: Digital Evidence: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Love Undercover, Season 1 – Premiere, 4 episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Eurovision Song Contest 2024
May 10th
NETFLIX
Blood of Zeus: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME
Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román (ES) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)
Living with Leopards (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 2 (JP) – NETFLIX FAMILY
The Ultimatum: South Africa (ZA) – NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Doctor Who – Episodes: "The Church on Ruby Road," "Space Babies" and "Devil's Chord"
MAX
The Iron Claw (A24)
HULU
Past Lies: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Biosphere
Wanted Man
Eileen
PARAMOUNT+
The Chi Season 6 new episodes
PEACOCK
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
May 11th
NETFLIX
Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
MAX
Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die (HBO Original)
PEACOCK
Eurovision Song Contest 2024
May 12th
MAX
Expedition From Hell: The Lost Tapes (Discovery Channel)
Naked and Afraid XL, Season 10 (Discovery Channel)
HULU
Where the Crawdads Sing
PEACOCK
A Whitewater Romance (Hallmark)
May 13th
NETFLIX
Archer: Seasons 1-13
Princess Power: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
SMILING FRIENDS, Season 2 (Adult Swim)
Summer Baking Championship, Season 2 (Food Network)
PEACOCK
American Ninja Warrior Women's Championship, Season 15 (NBC)
OMG Fashun, Season 1 – Premiere, 2 Episodes (E!)
Perry Mason (1957), Seasons 1-5
May 14th
NETFLIX
Married at First Sight: Season 15
MAX
Doubling Down with the Derricos, Season 5 (TLC)
HULU
The Killing Kind: Complete Season 1
PARAMOUNT+
Pillowcase Murders premiere
PEACOCK
Cold Justice, Season 7 – All Episodes (Oxygen)
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
American Fiction
BlacKkKlansman
Muppets From Space
May 15th
NETFLIX
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Clovehitch Killer
DISNEY+
Big City Greens (S4, 4 episodes)
Dino Ranch (S3, 5 episodes)
X-Men '97 – Ep 110 "Tolerance is Extinction – Pt 3"
MAX
Botched Bariatrics, Season 1 (TLC)
Ghost Adventures, Season 28 (Discovery Channel)
Home Sweet Rome (Max Original)
Sleepless
HULU
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 5, 12 and 13
Extreme Homes: Complete Season 4
Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 1
Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 5
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 6
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 7
My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 6
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 12, 14 and 15
NASA's Unexplained Files: Complete Season 4
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 8
Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1
Unusual Suspects: Complete Seasons 6 and 8
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16 and 24
Tanked: Complete Season 1
Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1
1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 4
I Am Not Your Negro
My Scientology Movie
PARAMOUNT+
The Boss Baby 2: Family Business
Love & Hip Hop: Miami (Season 5)
PEACOCK
Best of the Tonight Show Special: 10 Years of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
Fifty Shades Of Black
May 16th
NETFLIX
Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 1 – NETFLIX SERIES
Dumb and Dumber To
Maestro in Blue: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Upgrade
MAX
Murder in the Heartland (ID)
HULU
Royal Rules of Ohio: Season 1 Premiere
Living Smaller: Complete Season 1
Women on Death Row: Complete Season 1
Paddington
PEACOCK
Caillou, Season 1 (New Episodes) – 5 Episodes, 22 min (Peacock Original)
Love Undercover, Season 1 – 3 NEW episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
PRIME VIDEO
Creed
Pearl: An X-traordinary Origin Story
Outer Range S2
May 17th
NETFLIX
The 8 Show – NETFLIX SERIES
Power – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Thelma the Unicorn – NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
Doctor Who – Episode: "Boom"
MAX
My Lottery Dream Home, Season 15 (Discovery Channel)
HULU
Birth/Rebirth
He Went That Way
The Sweet East
PARAMOUNT+
Mourning in Lod premiere
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 9 premiere
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked Season 6 premiere
PEACOCK
Law & Order, Season 23 – Finale (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4 – Finale (NBC)
Law & Order SVU, Season 25 – Finale (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
99 (2024)
May 18th
MAX
Design Down Under, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
PARAMOUNT+
Supernova
PEACOCK
Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home (Hallmark)
May 19th
NETFLIX
A Simple Favor
Golden Kamuy (JP) – NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Ciao House, Season 2 (Food Network)
PEACOCK
Dream Big: The Michelle Wie Story - Special (NBC)
Everything Puppies (Hallmark)
May 20th
NETFLIX
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 4 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight, Limited Series (CNN Original Series)
STAX: Soulsville U.S.A (HBO Original)
May 21st
NETFLIX
Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy – NETFLIX COMEDY
Wildfire: Seasons 1-4
MAX
Elephants vs. Man with Nick Paton Walsh (CNN Original)
Hell on Earth: The Verónica Case (La Mano En El Fuego) (Max Original)
PARAMOUNT+
LOLLA: The Story of Lollapalooza premiere
May 22nd
NETFLIX
Act Your Age: Season 1
Toughest Forces on Earth (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 5 episodes)
Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life (Season 2) – Premiere
Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of X-Men '97 – Premiere
MAX
Moonshiners: Master Distiller (Discovery Channel)
HULU
Chief Detective 1958: Complete Season 1
PARAMOUNT+
Aerial Adventures Season 1
PEACOCK
The Voice, Season 25 – Finale (NBC
May 23rd
NETFLIX
El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe (AR) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Franco Escamilla: Ladies' Man (MX) – NETFLIX COMEDY
Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
In Good Hands 2 (TR) – NETFLIX FILM
Tires – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Last Chance Garage, Season 1 (Motor Trend)
Romário: The Guy (Romário: O Cara), Season 1 (Max Original)
Texas Metal's Loud and Lifted, Season 2 (Motor Trend)
Thirst with Shay Mitchell (Max Original)
HULU
The Kardashians: Season 5 Premiere
Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars Season 2 Premiere
The Ape Star
The Seeding
PARAMOUNT+
Evil final season premiere
PEACOCK
Love Undercover, Season 1 – FINALE – 3 episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Chicago Fire, Season 12 – Finale (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 9 – Finale (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 11 – Finale (NBC)
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 21 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
PRIME VIDEO
The Blue Angels
The 1% Club
May 24th
NETFLIX
Atlas – NETFLIX FILM
Butterfly in the Sky: The Story of Reading Rainbow
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory – NETFLIX FAMILY
Mulligan: Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
My Oni Girl – NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
The Beach Boys – Premiere
Doctor Who – Episode: "73 Yards"
MAX
Caught: Wild and Weird America (Discovery Channel)
Diary of an Old Home, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)
HULU
Ferrari
Sentinel (2024)
PEACOCK
Knock at the Cabin
PRIME VIDEO
DOM S3
May 25th
MAX
Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America (Discovery Channel)
PARAMOUNT+
National Lampoon's Van Wilder – The Rise of Taj
PRIME VIDEO
Bombshell
May 26th
MAX
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
PEACOCK
Big Sky River: The Bridal Path (Hallmark)
May 27th
MAX
90 Day Fiancé: UK, Season 3
Two Guys Garage, Season 23 (Motor Trend)
HULU
Fantasy Island
PEACOCK
Race to Survive: New Zealand, Season 2 – Premiere (USA)
May 28th
NETFLIX
Burnt
DISNEY+
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S4, 6 episodes)
HULU
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Complete Season 4
PARAMOUNT+
3 Generations
PEACOCK
American Ninja Warrior Couple's Special, Season 15 (NBC)
Below Deck, Season 11 – Finale (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
The Boys in The Boat
May 29th
NETFLIX
Bionic (BR)- NETFLIX FILM
Colors of Evil: Red (PL) – NETFLIX FILM
Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Patrick Melrose
MAX
Homicide Hunter: American Detective, Season 4 (ID)
MoviePass, MovieCrash (HBO Original)
Traces of Love (Evidências Do Amor) (Max Original)
HULU
Camden: Complete Season 1
Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country: Doc-Style Special Premiere
Beat Shazam: Season 7 Premiere
The Quiz With Balls: Complete Season 1
PARAMOUNT+
CMT Giants (2022)
CMT Storytellers Seasons 1-2
CMT Summer Camp Seasons (2022-2023)
CMT Summer Sessions (Season 2)
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent, Season 19 – Premiere (NBC)
May 30th
NETFLIX
Eric (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES
Geek Girl (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Outchef'd, Season 3 (Food Network)
HULU
MasterChef: Season 14 Premiere
The Promised Land
PARAMOUNT+
Pyramid Game premiere
PEACOCK
We Are Lady Parts, Season 2 (Peacock Original)
PRIME VIDEO
Die Hart 2: Die Harter
May 31st
NETFLIX
A Part of You (SE) – NETFLIX FILM
Chola Chabuca
How to Ruin Love: The Proposal (ZA) – NETFLIX SERIES
Raising Voices (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES
Tòkunbọ̀ (NG) – NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Jim Henson Idea Man – Premiere
Doctor Who – Episode: "Dot and Bubble"
MAX
Gold Rush: Parker's Trail, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)
HULU
Sympathy for the Devil
T.I.M.
PARAMOUNT+
Black Christmas
PRIME VIDEO
The Outlaws S3