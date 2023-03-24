Watch Danny DeVito Make His Debut on Big City Greens (Exclusive)

Disney Channel has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at Big City Greens's upcoming episode. In the scene, Gloria gets a visit from notary public, Merv Stamington, guest voiced by Danny DeVito. The character is pitch-perfect DeVito: he's introduced as a surly and somewhat clumsy guy, who soon reveals that he's on his last day before retirement. Given that he says in the clip that he's going to head straight to Cancun at the end of the work day, it seems likely that a lot of the comedy will come from how little he cares about his job, and how if anything takes more than a few minutes, he's ready to drop the whole thing like a hot potato.

Devito, of course, is a Hollywood treasure, having starred in everything from Twins to Get Shorty to Batman Returns. On TV, he has spent the better part of the last 20 years doing It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which allows him to go back to his Taxi roots as a hilariously deplorable character. It's likely he won't be quite that bad on the Disney Channel.

You can see it below.

Here's the official synopsis for the episode, and then the series:

"The Long Goodbye" – it's time for Gramma and Remy to return to their lives in Big City. Reluctant to say goodbye, Cricket (Chris Houghton), Tilly (Marieve Herington) and Bill (Bob Joles) offer to drive them back to the city to extend their time together. But once in the city, the Greens keep adding to their itinerary, coming up with increasingly thin excuses not to take Gramma and Remy home. Meanwhile, Gloria (Anna Akana) --who is awaiting Gramma's signature on important cafe paperwork--and Vasquez--who has prepared a welcome-back dinner for Remy--grow impatient and go hunting for the Greens. Danny DeVito guest stars as notary public, Merv Stampington.

Big City Greens follows the offbeat adventures of 10-year-old Cricket Green, whose natural curiosity and enthusiasm lead him and his family on epic journeys. Big City Greens is the brainchild of comic book creators and brothers Chris and Shane Houghton ("Harvey Beaks") and influenced by their own childhood in Michigan, with many of the locations and characters based on their own family members and real-life townsfolk.

"The Long Goodbye" premieres on the Disney Channel on tomorrow, March 25 at 8 a.m. ET/PT.