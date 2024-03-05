Monsters at Work Season 2 Trailer Reveals Release Date and New Network Premiere

Monsters at Work, a TV continuation of the beloved Monsters, Inc. franchise, released its first season exclusively on Disney+ back in 2021. Three years later, the series is preparing a return for its sophomore season, but the release strategy is getting a little bit of a change. Monsters at Work Season 2 will first air on the Disney Channel, releasing its entire season before all of the episodes make their way to Disney+ a month later.

On Tuesday, Disney unveiled the first trailer for Monsters at Work Season 2, which sees main character Tylor Tuskman recruited to work at a rival company. Along with the trailer, Disney confirmed that the new season will premiere on the Disney Channel on April 5th, with two brand new episodes. Each Saturday after that will see two more new episodes released, until the entire season makes its way to Disney+ on May 5th. You can check out the full trailer below!

In addition to series leads Ben Feldman and Mindy Kaling, Monsters at Work Season 2 will once again see the return of John Goodman and Billy Crystal, reprising their roles as Sulley and Mike, respectively. This season will also see a few familiar faces returning from the Monsters, Inc. franchise. Nathan Fillion, Aubrey Plaza, and Bobby Moynihan will all be reprising their roles from 2013's Monsters University.

Henry Winkler, Lucas Neff, and Alanna Ubach are all coming back for Monsters at Work Season 2, after having starred in the first season. Additional guest cast for the season includes Jennifer Coolidge, Rhys Darby, Janelle James, Jenifer Lewis, Ali Wong, Bowen Yang, Paula Pell, Danny Pudi, Cody Rigsby, Jimmy Tatro, Danny Trejo, Joe Lo Truglio and Alan Tudyk.

You can check out the official synopsis for Monsters at Work Season 2 below!

"Tylor's journey as a Jokester and his friendship with Val face the ultimate test. When new doors of opportunity unexpectedly open at rival energy company, FearCo, Tylor's co-workers at Monsters Inc. begin to question his loyalty. As his Laugh Floor partnership with Val is pushed to the brink, Tylor must discover where he really belongs."

