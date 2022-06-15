Disney Renews Monsters at Work for Season 2





Monsters at Work is coming back for Season 2 on Disney+. The Monsters Inc. follow-up series was a big hit with younger audiences on the platform. While Monsters University filled in some of the backstory for Mike and Sully, this series actually forges ahead. Now, with the main characters of the beloved Pixar movie on the sidelines, you might expect interest to taper a bit. But, this wasn't the case for the Disney+ program. Kids love the new characters like Tylor and his new friends. Just like Monsters Inc. at the end of the movie, the franchise had to find some room to grow. Now, it will get an even bigger chance in Season 2.

Previously, creator and executive producer Bobs Gannaway spoke to Comicbook.com about how Mike and Sully figure into this new world.

Incoming: enough laughter to power all of Monstropolis. 🔋 #MonstersAtWork season 2 is coming to #DisneyPlus in 2023! pic.twitter.com/fg1j8lL5Ov — Disney+ (@disneyplus) June 15, 2022

"It was so tricky getting just to this idea. I know this idea seems so obvious, that we have this character that graduated from Monsters U and then he goes and shows up they changed to laugh power and that seems like an obvious idea, but it took us a long time just to hone in on that," Gannaway explained. "A time of change is a great time to tell a story. Mike and Sulley are having to deal with being put in charge. If you look at that little shot and when they're told, Mike's super excited and Sulley's face drops. Responsibility and then perks are the two attitudes. That was the fun of playing that where Sully is trying to shoulder this weight of responsibility, while Mike is running around enjoying being in charge, but also now he has to train a bunch of scary monsters on how to be funny."

"We have a little short called Mike's comedy class that falls at the end of, not all the episodes, but many of them," Gannaway continued. "Just a standalone short where he's trying to teach them how to be funny. Yeah, so it's fun to arc that. That said the focus of the show from the beginning was on the new characters, the Mift crew, and making sure that the audience, like I said, they get to spend time with their old friends, but you get to meet new friends and hopefully fall in love with a new group because I just don't want to repeat the movie."

Will you be watching Monsters At Work Season 2? Let us know down in the comments!