AEW Fans Losing Their Minds Over Okada's Heel Debut on Dynamite

There were some big surprises in store for tonight's season premiere of AEW Dynamite, and one of the more anticipated moments of the episode came over halfway through. That's when The Young Bucks came out to reveal their big announcements, which would have big ramifications for The Elite moving forward. They would end up making sweeping changes to The Elite's roster, suspending one member of the roster and kicking out another, but the big surprise was the revelation that Kazuchika Okada was the newest addition to The Elite. Fans lost their minds at not just Okada's debut in AEW, but also the fact that he debuted as a heel, and you can find some of the best reactions on the next slide.

The Bucks revealed that Hangman Adam Page was suspended indefinitely from The Elite, but then said that Kenny Omega was simply fired from the group. They obviously don't care that he's recovering from a real illness, and this will likely set up a major return for Omega where he'll come face-to-face with Okada in a dream match scenario.

That might not happen for a while, as it just depends on when Omega can make a full recovery, but the fact that it's on the table at all is a huge deal to AEW fans. Also seeing Okada debut in AEW as a heel and aligned with the Young Bucks certainly got people talking, and fans seem to be behind the reveal so far. You can check out all the reactions on the next slide.