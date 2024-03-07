AEW Suspends and Fires Two Fan Favorites on Dynamite

The Young Bucks teased two big announcements coming into tonight's AEW Dynamite, and they certainly delivered on that promise. After trolling fans earlier in the night, the Bucks were finally ready to share their announcements, and it would involve two of their longtime friends. The Bucks revealed that due to the events at Revolution, Hangman Adam Page would be suspended indefinitely from The Elite, but they weren't done. The Bucks then revealed that Kenny Omega was being fired from The Elite, and they would soon reveal that all this was to make room for the group's new member, Okada.

"Hangman Adam Page, you put your hands on two AEW officials on the pay-per-view on Sunday and you crossed the line. So unfortunately Hanger, we have to suspend you indefinitely from The Elite without pay," The Bucks said.

Can... can they do that?



Matthew and Nicholas Jackson fine and suspend Hangman Adam Page and... fire Kenny Omega from the Elite?#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/d8X230IgYy — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 7, 2024

"Then there's the next one, I don't even know how I'm going to say this one. Kenny Omega, our dear friend. It's like you've disappeared from the earth or something. You haven't made any of your dates for no good reason too, I can't figure it out. So, as far as you're association from The Elite, Kenny, you're fired," Jackson said.

"Listen, we're sorry. We love you guys. I also apologize, if you had to find that out on live television, actually, I know you did," Jackson said.

This would lead to The Bucks bringing out Kazuchika Okada, who is now part of All Elite Wrestling and is also now part of The Elite. This is all setting up for a match of former friends when Omega is 100% ready to go of course, and it will be a match-up fans will be anticipating for as long as that takes to become a reality.

It remains to be seen when Omega will eventually return, though we will get some sort of reaction from Page sooner rather than later. Up next for AEW will be AEW Dynasty, which will take place in St. Louis, Missouri on April 21st. No matches have been announced for the card, but that will likely change relatively soon. Tony Khan addressed the 2024 slate of pay-per-views, which includes Full Gear, All Out, and the return of WrestleDream.

"If I had to say, I could see this year being 9-10. I think nine is probably a good sweet spot," AEW President Tony Khan said of his expectation of AEW's 2024 premium slate. "I don't want to make a huge change or increase, but I do see an opening for nine, maybe ten. It was really a highlight of our business last year, expanding the pay-per-view calendar. We saw record results."

