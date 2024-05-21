AEW Delays All Out Following Proximity to ALL IN: London Backlash

All Elite Wrestling is embarking on its busiest pay-per-view schedule in 2024. The company kicked off its sixth year with AEW Revolution in March and got off to the races ever since, hosting the first-ever edition of AEW Dynasty six weeks later. This weekend, AEW returns to the MGM Grand Garden Arena for AEW Double or Nothing, celebrating the fifth anniversary of its inaugural event. While the nine total pay-per-views in 2024 are mostly spaced out enough to give significant time to build the cards, two of the biggest come in very close proximity to one another: AEW ALL IN: London and AEW All Out.

Last year, AEW secured the historic Wembley Stadium to host its biggest event to date just three months before it happened on August 27th, 2023. As a result, it came just one week before the already-scheduled AEW All Out on September 3rd, 2023. With AEW ALL IN: London 2024 announced a year in advance, many assumed that AEW All Out 2024 would go down later in September to space the two out. This wasn't the initial case, as AEW All Out 2024 was announced to take place one week after AEW ALL IN: London 2024.

AEW Delays All Out 2024

(Photo: AEW)

The breathing room between AEW ALL IN: London and AEW All Out has exhaled slightly.

As reported by Fightful Select, AEW is set to delay this year's AEW All Out from Sunday, September 1st to Saturday, September 7th.

This change is reportedly due to fan backlash at AEW All Out being too soon after AEW ALL IN: London, as the two events were originally scheduled to air on back-to-back weeks. The 2023 editions of the events went down consecutively. Last year, AEW All Out reportedly drew just over half the pay-per-view buys as AEW ALL IN: London, securing 115,000 buys compared to the stadium show's 192,000.

It's also worth noting that WWE has a premium live event scheduled for AEW All Out's original weekend, as WWE Bash in Berlin is slated for August 31st, the day before AEW All Out's initial date. The last time this happened was in September 2022 when WWE Clash at the Castle and AEW All Out took place on the same weekend, which led to fan complaints that the two-day stretch was too crowded. The two pro wrestling giants will actually go back-to-back again this weekend when WWE King and Queen of the Ring and AEW Double or Nothing go down on consecutive days.

The updated AEW pay-per-view schedule for 2024 can be seen below...