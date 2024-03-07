Unicorn Overlord Day One Update Released Alongside Patch Notes

Unicorn Overloard is set to be released tomorrow, March 8, via the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Ahead of this, developer Vanillaware and publisher Atlus have released a new day one update that will accompany the RPG at release. They have also provided the patch notes for the update, which in turn reveal everything it does. Unfortunately, it is a bit light on salient details. 

For example, we know it adds a new difficulty level, and we also know the game, regardless of the level, is now easier. We also know new artwork has been added to the status screen of some characters. There are also more vague parts of the patch notes though, such as "performance improvements" and "adjustments made to some stages." 

Below, you can check out the update's official patch notes as they have been provided by the aforementioned pair. What we do not have information on is what the file size of the update is, which is, of course, especially pertinent to Nintendo Switch users who are always operating with minimal space on their console. 

Day One Update Patch Notes:

Unicorn Overlord is set to be available worldwide via Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S as of March 8. In the meantime, a demo of the game remains available, and as noted above, your progress from this demo can be carried over into the full game at release.

