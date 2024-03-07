Unicorn Overlord Day One Update Released Alongside Patch Notes

Unicorn Overloard is set to be released tomorrow, March 8, via the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Ahead of this, developer Vanillaware and publisher Atlus have released a new day one update that will accompany the RPG at release. They have also provided the patch notes for the update, which in turn reveal everything it does. Unfortunately, it is a bit light on salient details.

For example, we know it adds a new difficulty level, and we also know the game, regardless of the level, is now easier. We also know new artwork has been added to the status screen of some characters. There are also more vague parts of the patch notes though, such as "performance improvements" and "adjustments made to some stages."

Below, you can check out the update's official patch notes as they have been provided by the aforementioned pair. What we do not have information on is what the file size of the update is, which is, of course, especially pertinent to Nintendo Switch users who are always operating with minimal space on their console.

Day One Update Patch Notes:

Save data from the demo can now be carried over to the main game.

Artwork has been added to the status screen of some characters.

A new game difficulty level "NORMAL" has been added, and each difficulty level has been adjusted to make it easier to play.

Difficulty setting (Main Game) -- The difficulty level "CASUAL" found in the demo version is equivalent to the difficulty level "NORMAL" in the main game. The main game's "STORY" difficulty is an easier difficulty level; if you want a bigger challenge than provided by "STORY", please change to the newly established "NORMAL"!



Performance improvements and adjustments



Improvements made to some stages



Adjustments made to some item skills



Improvements made to system performance and stability



Improvements to UI and various bug fixes



Unicorn Overlord is set to be available worldwide via Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S as of March 8. In the meantime, a demo of the game remains available, and as noted above, your progress from this demo can be carried over into the full game at release.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.