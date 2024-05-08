Tarkov Competitor Arena Breakout: Infinite Announces First Closed Beta

Developer MoreFun Studios is welcoming its first round of players to the war-torn country of Kamona, as their upcoming release Arena Breakout: Infinite has officially begun its first Closed Beta Test. Arena Breakout: Infinite is set for a full release late 2024 on Steam and the game's official website and will be free to play. The official description for the game reads:

"In Arena Breakout: Infinite, enter the Dark Zone and become the deadliest soldier of fortune known to man. As a highly skilled military operative, journey into a war-torn region where high-stakes equal high rewards. Join a fair and competitive community to shoot, loot, and raid your path to fortune. You can't pay to win in Kamona – skill, awareness, and experience are what matter most, not the size of your wallet. Pull the trigger, take cover, and move ahead. With jaw-dropping visuals and true-to-life audio, push through tough battles where the stakes are high and the rewards even higher. Get in, get rich, and get out... but be prepared to fight for survival."

MoreFun has also shared a new extended gameplay video for the new entry to the franchise to showcase the game's action, graphics, and high-stakes gameplay, which you can watch on the Arena Breakout: Infinite official YouTube channel below.

The 13-minute extended gameplay allows players to see a closer look at squad gameplay within the Beta's Valley map, showcasing Arena Breakout: Infinite's realistic gunfights and real-time lighting effects. The game is described as an ultra-realistic military simulation where players join fights in order to shoot, loot and raid to pave their path to fortune. In addition to the Valley map featured in the gameplay video, players with access to the Closed Beta will be able to experience the game's Farm map as well. Arena Breakout: Infinite also touts "jaw-dropping visuals and true-to-life audio, push through tough battles where the stakes are high and the rewards even higher," all of which players can get a taste of by watching the extended gameplay video or signing up for a chance to access to the Closed Beta.

In a press release regarding the Closed Beta's launch, the producer behind MoreFun's Arena Breakout franchise, Yiming Sung, said, "Since Arena Breakout: Infinite is a live service game, delivering a high quality, ever-improving, sustainable player experience is our core objective. Throughout the game's Closed Beta, we intend to constantly listen to players and implement their feedback, building upon our foundation together."

If you're interested in signing up for the Beta for Arena Breakout: Infinite, you can do so now on ArenaBreakoutInfinite.com. More details on the game's full launch on Steam will be announced later this year. The announcement notes there will be a limit of beta testers randomly selected from sign-up registrations, and that the Closed Beta period is expected to last at least two weeks.