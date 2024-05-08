Marvel Snap Kicks Off A Blink in Time Season With New Characters

There's a new season of Marvel Snap, which means new characters and extras to secure.

A new season of Marvel Snap, A Blink in Time, has arrived to PC and mobile devices, introducing five new cards, two extra locations, and extra additions for players to acquire throughout the season. While the previous season centered on Thunderbolts, A Blink in Time doesn't have a specific tie-in for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, offering more of a range than limiting to what's ultimately a small group in the greater Marvel universes.

A Blink in Time

As for the new characters coming to Marvel Snap, the five additions include:

Blink (5 Cost, 6 Power) – On Reveal: Swap the last card you played with a higher-Cost card from your deck.

Nocturne (3 Cost, 5 Power) – You can move this once. When this moves, replace its location with a random new one.

Sage (3 Cost, 0 Power) – On Reveal: +2 Power for each different Power among all other cards here.

Namora (5 Cost, 5 Power) – On Reveal: Give +5 Power to each of your cards alone at another location.

Sasquatch (6 Cost, 10 Power) – Costs 1 less for each card you played last turn.

Players can expect new cards to be released weekly starting with Baron Zemo, last month's Season Pass Card, releasing as a Series 5 card on May 7th. Nocturne will join Zemo the same day with Sage following on May 14th, Namora on May 21st, and Sasquatch on May 28th. New series cards aappear in the Spotlight Cache and Token Shop. As your Collection Level increases, the caches become available for you to unlock one of the Series cards, Spotlight Variants, and more. The spotlight caches for this season include:

May 7th

Caiera



Nocturne



Selene



May 14th

Sage



Legion



The Living Tribunal



May 21st

Namora



Skaar



Black Knight



May 28th

Sasquatch



Ravonna Renslayer



Havok



Marvel Snap players also have new locations and albums to secure, including:

Locations

Panoptichron: Cards that didn't start in your deck get +2 Power here.



Cancun: Power here doesn't count toward winning the game.



Albums

Dan Hipp Album on May 7th:



Collect 3: Werewolf By Night Avatar



Collect 6: 1000 Credits



Collect 9: Heimdall Shocked Emote



Collect 12: Werewolf By Night Variant



Rian Gonzalez pieces on May 15th:



Collect 3: Silk Avatar



Collect 6: 1000 Tokens



Collect 9: Gambit Swoon Emote



Collect 12: Silk Variant



All Chibi Rian Gonzalez album on May 31st:



Collect 3: Iron Lad Avatar



Collect 6: 1000 Credits



Collect 9: Iron Lad The Thinker Emote



Collect 12: Iron Lad Variant



In addition to all of the above listed new content to Marvel Snap, players can also experience two shop takeovers that introduces a Jubilee variant and a chibi focused shop that will include a lot of new variants to Rian works including Cyclops, Dracula, Miles Morales, and Wolverine. Plus, there are multiple ways to earn boosters, credits, and two X-Men '97 cards just in time for the finale via Twitch drops, including:

Watch 2 hours to earn: 65 Random Boosters



Watch 4 hours to earn: 350 Credits



Watch 6 hours to earn: Mister Sinister and Bishop X-Men '97 Variants



Enjoy the new season, and see you on the battlefield!