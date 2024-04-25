10 Video Games Releasing in May 2024 You Should Not Miss

Spring is here, which naturally means more video games. May 2024 isn't as stacked as it has been in recent and previous years, but there are still some notable games coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and even last-gen machines. To this end, one of Xbox's biggest releases of the generation is finally coming out, a GameCube RPG from yesteryear is getting a remake, and strategy fans are eating good with a couple noteworthy releases.

Below, you can check out all of May 2024's most noteworthy video game releases across the aforementioned platforms and more. More specifically, the month's 10 most notable games, and if this list isn't enough to satiate your quench for more games, there is another list below it complete with 10 honorable mentions.

Hellblade II: Senua's Sacrifice

About: "The sequel to the award winning Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Senua returns in a brutal journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland. Intent on saving those who have fallen victim to the horrors of tyranny, Senua faces a battle of overcoming the darkness within and without. Sink deep into the next chapter of Senua's story, a crafted experience told through cinematic immersion, beautifully realised visuals and encapsulating sound."

Release Date: May 21 via PC and Xbox Series X|S

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door

About: "Join Mario on an epic paper-adventure to collect the crystal stars before the X-nauts do! The nefarious X-Nauts are after the treasure behind the Thousand-Year Door! With a map from Princess Peach, and the help of a few locals, Mario journeys through a colorful world made of paper to find them first. To prevail in this quest, you'll have to level up Mario and his friends, master timing-based attacks and badges to impress the audience on the stage of combat, and make use of all the abilities that come with being cursed-er, conveniently made of paper-like folding into a plane to cross big gaps or turning sideways to slip through narrow openings."

Release Date: May 23, 2024 via Nintendo Switch

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut (PC Port)

About: "In the late 13th century, the Mongol empire has laid waste to entire nations along their campaign to conquer the East. Tsushima Island is all that stands between mainland Japan and a massive Mongol invasion fleet led by the ruthless and cunning general, Khotun Khan. As the island burns in the wake of the first wave of the Mongol assault, courageous samurai warrior Jin Sakai stands resolute. As one of the last surviving members of his clan, Jin is resolved to do whatever it takes, at any cost, to protect his people and reclaim his home. He must set aside the traditions that have shaped him as a warrior to forge a new path, the path of the Ghost, and wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima."

Release Date: May 16 via PC

V Rising (Leaving Early Access)

About: "Experience a vampire survival action RPG adventure like no other. Awaken after centuries of slumber, weakened and thirsty for blood. Explore a vast open world of dark fantasy, humans, horrors, and worse... the deadly sunlight. Rise in power and conquer the world of the living. Hunt alone or gather a clan. V Rising can be played solo, cooperatively, or persistent online multiplayer.

Release Date: May 8 via PC

Animal Well

About: "Explore a dense, interconnected labyrinth, and unravel its many secrets. Collect items to manipulate your environment in surprising and meaningful ways. Encounter creatures both beautiful and unsettling, as you attempt to survive what lurks in the dark. There is more than what you see."

Release Date: May 9 via Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS5

F1 24

About: "Get ready to ignite your passion for racing and get closer to the grid like never before with EA Sports F1 24, the official video game of the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship. Unleash Your Champion in pursuit of a legacy-defining F1 Career, and feel at one with the car with the latest handling and physics, powered by EA SPORTS Dynamic Handling."

Release Date: May 31 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Homeworld 3

About: "Tactical, beautiful, and wholly unique, the GOTY-winning sci-fi RTS returns with Homeworld 3. Assume control and battle through fleet combat in dazzling, fully 3D space while the award-winning story unfolds on a galactic scale."

Release Date: May 13 via PC

Multiversus

About: "In MultiVersus, the Multiverse is at your fingertips as you battle it out in intense two-versus-two matches. Up against Batman and Shaggy? Try using Bugs Bunny and Arya Stark! This platform fighter lets you play out your fantasy matchups in a fun co-op or head-to-head fight for supremacy."

Release Date: May 28 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Endless Ocean Luminous

About: "Dive in and survey a mysterious underwater world. Take a deep breath and plunge into the Veiled Sea: an unexplored region with discoveries that change with each dive. Encounter and learn about over 500 species of marine life-some of which are presumed extinct, or even mythical! What will you find on your undersea journey?"

Release Date: May 2 via Nintendo Switch

System Shock (Console Port)

About: "System Shock is the fully fledged remake of the ground breaking original from 1994, combining cult gameplay with all-new HD visuals, updated controls, an overhauled interface and all-new sounds & music; it even has the original voice actor of SHODAN, one of gaming's most iconic villains. Witness the rebirth of one of the greatest and most influential games ever created."

Release Date: May 21 via PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

10 Honorable Mentions