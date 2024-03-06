Code 8 Sequel Tops Netflix Weekly Movie Charts

Five years after the first Code 8 was released, Netflix delivered the long-awaited sequel to the sci-fi film. Code 8: Part II saw cousins Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell reprise their roles, and fans of the franchise have made it clear that they had been looking forward to the second installment. In its first week on the service, Code 8: Part II stood out as Netflix's biggest movie.

According to Netflix's weekly top 10 numbers, Code 8: Part II was the most-watched film on the service from February 26th through March 3rd. In that time, the movie was viewed for 33.4 million hours, which came out to a total of 20 million views.

At the start of this week, the Code 8 sequel is still one of the biggest films on Netflix. Tuesday's edition of the daily Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Code 8 as the second most popular film on the service, behind only Adam Sandler's new movie, Spaceman.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below.