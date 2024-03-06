Code 8 Sequel Tops Netflix Weekly Movie Charts
03/05/2024 10:46 pm EST
Five years after the first Code 8 was released, Netflix delivered the long-awaited sequel to the sci-fi film. Code 8: Part II saw cousins Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell reprise their roles, and fans of the franchise have made it clear that they had been looking forward to the second installment. In its first week on the service, Code 8: Part II stood out as Netflix's biggest movie.
According to Netflix's weekly top 10 numbers, Code 8: Part II was the most-watched film on the service from February 26th through March 3rd. In that time, the movie was viewed for 33.4 million hours, which came out to a total of 20 million views.
At the start of this week, the Code 8 sequel is still one of the biggest films on Netflix. Tuesday's edition of the daily Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Code 8 as the second most popular film on the service, behind only Adam Sandler's new movie, Spaceman.
You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below.
1. Spaceman
"Six months into a solo mission, a lonely astronaut confronts the cracks in his marriage with help from a mysterious creature he discovers on the ship."
2. Code 8: Part II
"In a city where people with powers are policed and oppressed, an ex-criminal must turn to a drug lord he despises to protect a teen from a corrupt cop."
3. Code 8
"In a city where people with superhuman abilities are ostracized, a power-enabled man turns to the criminal underworld in a bit to help his ailing mother."
4. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."
5. The Legend of Hercules
"Born under a prophecy that he would overthrow the king and restore peace, Hercule must survive the trials standing between him and his destiny."
6. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
"Unknowingly the heir to a kingdom of mythical sea creatures, a sheltered teen must master her newfound powers and defend the world from an evil threat."
7. 27 Dresses
"Jane, a bridesmaid dozens of times but never the bride, faces a new dilemma when she agrees to plan her sister's wedding to the man she secretly loves."
8. Tyler Perry's Mea Culpa
"A criminal defense attorney must choose between family, duty and her own dangerous desires when she takes on the case of an artist accused of murder."
9. A Madea Family Funeral
"A family celebration takes a turn when Madea makes arrangements for an impromptu funeral and keep long-buried secrets from hampering the homegoing."
10. Think Like a Man Too
"A romantic wedding weekend in Las Vegas goes awry when the men and women attempt to outdo each other in a raucous night of debauchery."
