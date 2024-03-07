Damsel, Wonka & Everything Else Coming to Streaming in March
Damsel and Wonka both hit streaming on March 8th, marking the biggest new titles this week.
March is here and there have already been some big new releases in the world of streaming. Paramount's Mean Girls musical, one of the biggest films of the year so far, just dropped on Paramount+ earlier this week. On Thursday, Netflix debuted the first season of The Gentlemen, the new series based on Guy Ritchie's feature film of the same name. Perhaps even more exciting is the streaming weekend ahead.
March 8th represents one of the biggest streaming premiere days of 2024 so far. Netflix will be releasing the original fantasy film Damsel, which stars Stranger Things breakout Millie Bobby Brown. The same day sees Max deliver the streaming debut of Wonka, one of 2023's biggest box office surprises.
Over on Disney+, one of the most anticipated animated shows of the entire year is set to make its debut in March. X-Men '97, the follow up to the iconic X-Men Animated Series, will premiere on March 20th. Just a few days before that, Disney+ will begin streaming Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the most successful concert film of all time.
You can check out the full list of March's streaming additions below!
March 1st
NETFLIX
2012
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
21 Bridges
A Madea Family Funeral
Beverly Hills Ninja
Bonnie & Clyde
Devil in a Blue Dress
The Disaster Artist
Dumb and Dumber
Fear
The Gift
Godzilla (2014)
The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5
Love & Basketball
National Lampoon's Animal House
Out of Africa
Step Brothers
Tammy
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
Vampires
Yesterday
Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre (NG) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Blood & Water: Season 4 (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Furies (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Maamla Legal Hai (IN) -- NETFLIX SERIES
My Name Is Loh Kiwan (KR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Spaceman -- NETFLIX FILM
You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Morbius
MAX
127 Hours
Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Road Chip
Baby Mama
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
The Best Man Holiday
Bullet Head
Cabaret
Captain Fantastic
Deadpool
Dear White People
Dope
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Farewell
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Fruitvale Station
Godzilla
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Good Time
The Green Knight
Horrible Bosses
Hot Air
King Kong (1933)
Kong: Skull Island
Last Christmas
The Last Witch Hunter
Lean On Me
Leatherheads
Love Beats Rhymes
Me and Earl and The Dying Girl
Nine Lives
Observe and Report
Ocean's 11 (1960)
Ocean's Eight
Ocean's Eleven (2001)
Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Thirteen
On Chesil Beach
Pulling Strings
Rambo (2008)
The Revenant
Royal Crackers, Season 2 (Adult Swim)
Scream (1996)
Scream 2
Scream 3
Selling The Hamptons, Season 2
She's Out of My League
Shut In
Sinister
Sleepless In Seattle
Son of Kong
Still Alice
Straight Outta Compton
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
Yes Man
Zookeeper
HULU
Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Dubbed)
Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 2
Dark Side of the 2000s: Complete Season 1
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem
Ali
Bad Teacher
Batman Begins
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Belle
Bend It Like Beckham
Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)
Blade Runner 2049
Dangerous Beauty
The Descendants
Dreamin' Wild
Drive Angry 3D
Dune
Dunkirk
Enough Said
Failure to Launch
The Favourite
Firehouse Dog
Foxcatcher
Goodfellas
Goosebumps
The Heat
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
The Hot Chick
How I Live Now
Ice Age: Continental Drift
Inception
Kingdom Come
L.A. Confidential
Legends of the Fall
Life of Pi
My Cousin Vinny
No Good Deed
Person To Person
Pokemon Detective Pikachu
Salt
Scarface
Sexy Beast
Shark Tale
Sisters
The Spirit
Stand by Me
Street Kings
Surrogates
Takers
The Tree of Life
Thank You for Smoking
Thirteen
Win Win
The Wrestler
PARAMOUNT+
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Airplane II: The Sequel
Airplane!
All About the Benjamins
An Elephant's Journey
Angela's Ashes
At Any Price
Awakenings
Black Sheep (1996)
Blood Out
Burnt
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Coming to America
Deception (2008)
Disturbia
Drugstore Cowboy
Enough Said
Flatliners (1990)
Flyboys
Footloose (1984)
Frank Miller's Sin City
Freelancers
Guns Akimbo
Happy-Go-Lucky
In Bloom
In Too Deep (1999)
Inside Llewyn Davis
Jagged Edge
Lizzie
Miller's Crossing
Noah (2004)
Not Another Teen Movie
Once Upon a Time in America
Raising Arizona
Requiem for a Dream
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
Seabiscuit
Sleepy Hollow
St. Elmo's Fire
The Abyss (1989)
The Big Short
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Dictator
The Drop
The Gift
The Girl Next Door
The Good Girl
The Outsiders (1983)
The Vatican Tapes
The Warriors (1979)
Tommy Boy
Wayne's World
William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet
War Pony premiere
PEACOCK
9 to 5
About Last Night (2014)
Alien
Along Came a Nanny
American Ultra
Aquaman
Arrival
At Home in Mitford
Atonement
Back to The Future
Back to The Future II
Back to The Future III
The Big Lebowski
Booksmart
Brokeback Mountain
The Color of Rain
Come Play
Conan The Barbarian (2011)
The Constant Gardener
Criminal
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Dallas Buyers Club
Daniel Isn't Real
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Dead Presidents
Death Becomes Her
Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas
Debbie Macomber's Dashing Through the Snow
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
Dredd
Easter Under Wraps
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fatale
Flip That Romance
The Flock
Follow Your Heart
Francesca Quinn, P.I.
G.I. Jane
A Godwink Christmas
A Godwink Christmas, Meant for Love
Hailey Dean Mysteries: Murder, With Love
Hanna
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone
Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix
Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part 1
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part 2
Hellboy (2019)
Home
Hop
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
The Iron Lady
It's a Wonderful Afterlife
Jesus Christ Superstar (1973)
Jesus Christ Superstar (2012)
Josie and The Pussycats
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
Killers
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
The Last Temptation of Christ
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
Law Abiding Citizen
Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
A League of Their Own
Leprechaun
Leprechaun II
Leprechaun III
Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space
Leprechaun V: In The Hood
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood
Leprechaun Origins
Little Rascals
Lost in Translation
Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate (Peacock Original)
Megamind Rules!, Season 1, 8 Episodes (Peacock Original)
Moonwalkers
My Boyfriend's Back: Wedding March 5
My Cousin Vinny
News of The World
The Next Three Days
Over The Hedge
Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man
The Place Beyond The Pines
The Possession
Pretty Woman
The Prince of Egypt
Promising Young Woman
Ray
Reality Bites
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
S.W.A.T. (2003)
Snowpiercer (2014)
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
A Splash of Love
Suffragette
Superbad
Sweet Carolina
Transporter 3
V For Vendetta
Vanity Fair
Vice
The Way Back
Wedding Planner Mystery
Wild Card
Working Girl
PRIME VIDEO
A Fistful of Dynamite
Angela's Ashes
At First Sight
Back to School
Batman (1989)
Batman Returns
Bio-Dome
Blackfish
Bring It On
Bring It On: All Or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bull Durham
Bulletproof Monk
Cadillac Man
Catwoman
Desperately Seeking Susan
Duel at Diablo
Field of Dreams
Friday Night Lights
God's Not Dead
Gone Baby Gone
Guns of The Magnificent Seven
How High
How High 2
How to Train Your Dragon
I Saw the Devil
Kicking & Screaming
Land of the Lost
Lawman
Lions for Lambs
Minnie And Moskowitz
Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Pet Sematary (1989)
Premonition
RBG
Return to Me
Road House (1989)
Road to Perdition
Rob Roy
Running Scared
Safe House
Seabiscuit
Sleepy Hollow
Species: The Awakening
Super 8
Take Shelter
The Barefoot Contessa
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Break-Up
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
The Great Escape
The Last Waltz
The Long Riders
The Madness of King George
The Magnificent Seven Ride
The Purple Rose of Cairo
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
The Untouchables
The Warriors
This Is The End
Vanilla Sky
Waterworld
What Lies Beneath
Lyla in the Loop S1
March 2nd
HULU
Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8H
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
PARAMOUNT+
The Accused
This Is Where I Leave You
PEACOCK
Bee Movie
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
March 3rd
NETFLIX
The Netflix Slam -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
MAX
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Angela Bassett (OWN)
The Regime (HBO Original)
Small Town Potential (HGTV)
PARAMOUNT+
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
PEACOCK
Men in Blazers, Season 10, New Episode
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
PRIME VIDEO
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
March 4th
NETFLIX
Hot Wheels Let's Race -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Resident: Seasons 1-6
MAX
Rock the Block, Season 5 (HGTV)
Seeking Sister Wife, Season 5 (TLC)
Spring Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)
Wardens of the North, Season 2 (Animal Planet)
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
March 5th
NETFLIX
Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY
DISNEY+
Queens – All Episodes Streaming
MAX
A Revolution on Canvas (HBO Original)
HULU
Queens: Docuseries Premiere
MasterChef Junior: Season 9 Premiere
So You Think You Can Dance: Season 18 Premiere
The Marsh King's Daughter
PEACOCK
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
Five Nights at Freddy's
March 6th
NETFLIX
Full Swing: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Supersex (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)
Life Below Zero (S7, 10 episodes)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 305 "The Return"
MAX
My 600-Lb. Life, Season 12 (TLC)
On The Case with Paula Zahn, Season 27 (ID)
HULU
Extraordinary: Complete Season 2
Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season 2 Premiere
The Cleaning Lady: Season 3 Premiere
Port Protection Alaska: Complete Season 7
PARAMOUNT+
Air Warriors (Season 11)
Raging Grace premiere
PEACOCK
Crazy Rich Asians
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Premonition
She Said
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 7th
NETFLIX
The Gentlemen (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
I Am Woman
Pokémon Horizons: The Series (JP) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Signal (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
The Dog House: UK, Season 5 (Max Original)
HULU
The Masked Singer: Season 11 Premiere
Animal Control: Season 2 Premiere
30 Something Grandma: Complete Season 1
Abducted By My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story
Alone: Complete Season 10
Hoarders: Complete Season 14
My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 1
PARAMOUNT+
CBS News Specials: State of the Union Address
The Thundermans Return premiere
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Erika Jayne: Bet it All on Blonde (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episodes (Peacock Original)
PRIME VIDEO
Divergent
Marlowe
Ricky Stanicky
March 8th
NETFLIX
Blown Away: Season 4 (CA) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Damsel -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Cinderella (2015)
MAX
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic: Grumpy's Ginormous Adventure (Special)
Gold Rush: White Water (Discovery Channel)
A Star Is Born (2018)
Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)
Tiny Toons Looniversity: Spring Break (Special)
Wonka
HULU
Cash Out
PARAMOUNT+
Home Again (2017)
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Blaze of Glory
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Race to the Top of the World!
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes
March 9th
NETFLIX
Queen of Tears (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
NHL Big City Greens Classic – Livestream at 12:00pm PT / 3:00pm ET
PEACOCK
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
March 10th
PARAMOUNT+
What Happens Later
PEACOCK
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
March 11th
NETFLIX
CoComelon: Season 10
Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Lakefront Empire (HGTV)
PARAMOUNT+
Sleeping with Other People
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
The McBee Dynasty: The Real American Cowboys, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
March 12th
NETFLIX
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4
Steve Treviño: Simple Man -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
7 Little Johnsons, Season 14 (TLC)
Fixer To Fabulous: Italiano (HGTV)
The Lionheart (HBO Original)
The Many Lives of Martha Stewart (CNN Original)
Wildcard Kitchen (Food Network)
HULU
Blackfish
PARAMOUNT+
Never Seen Again, season five premiere
PEACOCK
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3
March 13th
NETFLIX
Bandits (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Morphle (Shorts) (S1, 14 episodes)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 306 "Infiltration", Episode 307 "Extraction"
MAX
Vacation (2015)
PARAMOUNT+
America's Hidden Stories (Season 3)
Black Ink Crew Los Angeles (Season 2)
Black Ink Crew New York (Season 10)
Peppa Pig (Season 9)
The Amazing Race (Season 36)
Little Wing premiere
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Password, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 14th
NETFLIX
24 Hours with Gaspar (ID) -- NETFLIX FILM
Art of Love (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2
Girls5eva: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie (PH) -- NETFLIX COMEDY
MAX
The Girls on the Bus (Max Original)
Justice, USA (Max Original)
HULU
Deliciously Twisted Classics: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Season 23
Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini
The Stones and Brian Jones
PEACOCK
Apples Never Fall, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes
Unlocked
PRIME VIDEO
Frida
Invincible S2, Part 2
March 15th
NETFLIX
Chicken Nugget (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Irish Wish -- NETFLIX FILM
Iron Reign (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Murder Mubarak (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare (FR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) - Premiere
MAX
90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Season 10 (TLC)
Dream Scenario
Mini Beat Power Rockers, Season 1-4A (Discovery LATAM)
HULU
Grey's Anatomy: Season 20 Premiere
Station 19: Season 7 Premiere
9-1-1: Season 7 Premiere
Diggers
Children of the Corn (2023)
Life Partners
Taken
Taken 2
360
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Trolls: Band Together (Peacock Exclusive)
Trolls Band Together Sing-Along
Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
March 16th
MAX
The Pioneer Woman, Season 36 (Food Network)
PEACOCK
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
March 17th
NETFLIX
30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner
30 for 30: Survive and Advance
30 for 30: The Fab Five
MAX
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Season 8 (TLC)
Mary Makes It Easy, Season 3 (Food Network)
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (ID)
HULU
St. Patrick's Day Parade: Livestream
PEACOCK
Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
PRIME VIDEO
The Captive
Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain
March 18th
NETFLIX
Love & Hip Hop New York: Season 1-2
Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)
Young Royals Forever (SE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
The Nanny, Seasons 1-6, All Episodes
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Stormy (Peacock Original)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
March 19th
NETFLIX
Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Forever Queens: Season 2 (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Physical: 100: Season 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Photographer – All Episodes Streaming
MAX
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)
HULU
Photographer: Season 1 Premiere
PARAMOUNT+
Carol (2015)
PEACOCK
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
The LEGO Batman Movie
Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés
March 20th
NETFLIX
Bodies Bodies Bodies
DISNEY+
Life Below Zero (S22, 9 episodes)
Morphle and the Magic Pets (S1, 18 episodes)
X-Men '97 – Premiere
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 308 "Bad Territory"
HULU
Life Below Zero: Complete Season 22
PARAMOUNT+
The Last Cowboy (Season 4)
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Valley, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Violent Night
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 21st
NETFLIX
3 Body Problem -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Down Home Fab, Season 2 (HGTV)
House Hunters: All Stars (HGTV)
HULU
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told: Documentary Premiere
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19B
I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 2
The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 21
Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Top Chef, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
PRIME VIDEO
Road House (2024)
March 22nd
NETFLIX
Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Casagrandes Movie -- NETFLIX FAMILY
El Paseo 7
On The Line
SHIRLEY -- NETFLIX FILM
HULU
Davey & Jonesie's Locker: Complete Season 1
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (Dubbed, Subbed)
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
On Fire
Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
March 23rd
MAX
Design Goals (Magnolia Network)
PEACOCK
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
PRIME VIDEO
Wrath of Man
March 24th
HULU
One Shot
Skyfire
PEACOCK
Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
March 25th
NETFLIX
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 9 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Lethally Blonde (ID)
Mean Girl Murders, Season 2 (ID)
HULU
Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Charlie's Angels (2019)
PARAMOUNT+
The King of Queens (Seasons 1-9)
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
March 26th
NETFLIX
Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns -- NETFLIX COMEDY
MAX
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)
HULU
DC League of Super-Pets
Montana Story
PEACOCK
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Fatal Family Feuds, Season 1, All Episodes (Oxygen)
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Tig Notaro: Hello Again
March 27th
NETFLIX
The Believers (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Conners: Seasons 1-5
No Pressure (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM
Rest In Peace (AR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Testament: The Story of Moses -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S7, 7 episodes)
Random Rings (Shorts) (S3, 6 episodes)
X-Men '97 - New Episode
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 309 "The Harbinger"
HULU
Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Complete Season 7
The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 3 (Dubbed)
PARAMOUNT+
Behind the Music (Season 2)
LL Cool J Presents: The Rock the Bells Festival – Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop
Ten Steps to Disaster (Season 2)
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Tár
The Valley, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 28th
MAX
Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)
HULU
We Were The Lucky Ones: Complete Season 1
Spy X Family: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed)
Beyond the Headlines: The Series: Complete Season 1
Cultureshock: Complete Season 1
Cult Justice: Complete Season 1
Secrets of Penthouse: Complete Season 1
To Kill a Stepfather
$100 Makeover: Complete Season 1
24 Hour Flip: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
The Traitors Australia, Season 2, All Episodes
The Traitors New Zealand, Season 1, New Episodes
The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes
Top Chef, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
American Rust: Broken Justice
The Baxters
HOPE ON THE STREET
March 29th
NETFLIX
The Beautiful Game -- NETFLIX FILM
Heart of the Hunter (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM
Is It Cake?: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Wages of Fear (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Madu – Premiere
Renegade Nell - Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
MAX
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 47 (Food Network)
Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (HBO Original)
HULU
Fright Krewe: Complete Season 2
Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Dubbed, Subbed)
Paint
PARAMOUNT+
A Gentleman in Moscow premiere
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Fright Krewe, Season 2, All Episodes
Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
The Imitation Game
March 30th
NETFLIX
Vikings: Seasons 1-6
MAX
Guy's Ranch Kitchen, Season 7 (Food Network)
HULU
FX's SPERMWORLD: Documentary Premiere
A Mystery on the Cattle Hill Express
PARAMOUNT+
Beyond The Aggressives: 25 Years Later premiere
PEACOCK
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
March 31st
NETFLIX
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Martin: Seasons 1-5
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
HULU
Black Clover: Complete Seasons 3 and 4 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Blue Lock: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Dr. Stone: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Tokyo Revengers: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family
Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail
PARAMOUNT+
Set Up
PEACOCK
Black Christmas (2006)
Come Play
A Cowgirl's Story
Cowgirls N Angels
Cowgirls N Angels: Dakota's Summer
Good Hair
Jackie Brown
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Keeping The Faith
Silent Night (2012)
PRIME VIDEO
Battle Royale