Steve Buscemi Attacked on New York City Street

Beloved actor and legitimate New York City hero Steve Buscemi was the victim of a random attack while walking the streets of the Big Apple last week. The 66-year-old star of Fargo, Reservoir Dogs, The Big Lebowski, and numerous other classics was the latest celebrity to be randomly attacked in broad daylight over the last few years, following the likes of Rick Moranis and Michael Stuhlberg.

According to the New York Post, Buscemi was attacked last week while walking in the Kips Bay neighborhood on the East side of Manhattan. A man reportedly walked up to the actor, struck him, and fled the scene. The assailant has yet to be caught.

Buscemi is fortunately doing just fine following the attack. He had a swollen left eye and face after the attack and was treated at Bellevue Hospital. According to police, the attack occurred around 11:48 AM on Wednesday off Third Avenue.

"Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city," Buscemi's publicist said in a statement to The Post. "He is ok and appreciates everyone's well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of New York."

In addition to his storied and celebrated career as an actor, Buscemi has also spent years serving the people of New York City as a member of the FDNY. Buscemi spent four years as a firefighter in New York while he was training to pursue his dream of acting professionally. He worked in Engine Company No. 55 in Little Italy from 1980 to 1984, before leaving the department to become an actor.

After the September 11th attacks in 2001, Buscemi returned to his old firehouse to volunteer and help with rescue efforts. He worked twelve-hour shifts for an entire week, digging through the rubble of the World Trade Center and searching for missing firefighters and civilians.

Buscemi has been acting steadily since leaving the FDNY in 1984 and has received numerous awards and nominations for his work. Perhaps his most celebrated role was playing Enoch "Nucky" Thompson in HBO's Boardwalk Empire. The role earned him two Best Actor Emmy nominations. He was most recently featured alongside Daniel Radcliffe in the TBS series Miracle Workers.

He was recently added to the cast of Netflix's smash hit series Wednesday, where he'll appear in Season 2.